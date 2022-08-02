Read on chautauquatoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails
The newly released Siena College poll – taken in historical context – paints at best a lukewarm picture for the fate of New York Democrats. The poll shows that at the top of the ticket, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin 53% to 39% – a lead of 14 points. Many will interpret this data as a sign of strength for Democrats. The thinking goes that despite the poor national and statewide mood and aided by an overwhelming party registration advantage statewide, Democrats are certain to prevail across New York on Election Day in November 2022.
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to improve crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today. The Democratic governor has a huge lead among Black voters and New York City residents [ more › ]
wshu.org
Hochul faces political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first. Hochul spoke at...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Why I am voting for Mondaire Jones to be our congressmember
BY ARTHUR Z. SCHWARTZ | Our community and the rest of Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn Heights and Park Slope have been combined to form what is probably the most liberal/progressive district in the United States. It is called the 10th Congressional District, and the current congressmember, Jerry Nadler, is running in a different district. The primary on Aug. 23 is a historic opportunity, and we have the opportunity to elect an amazing man to represent us — one who is already in Congress, and who has been redistricted out of his former district.
cityandstateny.com
Max Rose and Brittany Ramos DeBarros vie to be the Democrat with a chance to win Staten Island
As the August primary election approaches in the 11th Congressional District, candidates have been laying the groundwork for a competitive general election that’s likely to garner national attention as New York City’s only Republican House member, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, looks to hold the swing seat. The district, which...
Herald Community Newspapers
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84
Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Jewish Press
CUNY Chancellor Stands Up NYC Council Meeting – But Jewish City Councilwoman Makes Sure To Get A Sit-Down
Imagine being in charge of an educational meeting, re-scheduling a hearing with city council members and dozens of students and faculty so that you could attend – and then not showing up, with no explanation. This is what took place when CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez had the New...
Washington Examiner
Abbott begins busing illegal immigrants to NYC after Mayor Adams gaffe
The state of Texas has expanded its operation of busing illegal immigrants released at the border, adding New York City to its list of destinations in an effort to put pressure on sanctuary city Democrats — especially Mayor Eric Adams. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Friday that the first...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
insidernj.com
ADG has Got to Go Rally Morphs into Condemnation of the HCDO
There’s nothing all that historically virtuous about the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO). So it’s not surprising that a mishap on the road by a local politician – a one time county Democratic chair no less – has generated fierce condemnation from critics of the way politics works in Hudson.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mariner labor shortage on SI ferry: Service cutbacks, no union contract and mayor Adams insinuating protest
Mayor Eric Adams is blaming sudden sharp cuts in Staten Island Ferry service on crews failing to show up for work — while the union representing workers now approaching their 12th year without a contract says captains are getting wrongly blamed. On Wednesday afternoon the city Department of Transportation...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
S.I. City Council redistricting hearing scheduled for Aug. 18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have another opportunity to weigh in on the City Council redistricting process, but will need to make another commute to St. George if they hope to do so, the New York City Districting Commission announced Tuesday. For the second time, the commission...
NYC public schools can use $150M in previously allocated funding to hire, retain educators
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools will be able to use $150 million in previously allocated funding that can be used to hire and retain teachers and staff, as well as for other school-based needs. Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced the...
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
NYC could cover school budget cuts with leftover stimulus money, comptroller says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new report from the New York City comptroller’s office found that the Department of Education (DOE) will have more than $500 million in leftover stimulus money that could cover school budget cuts. Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that his office updated its estimate...
Mayor, New York City's police commissioner call for changes to stop recidivism
Officials say 10 criminals have been arrested a combined 485 times since bail reform went into effect back in 2020.
