New York City, NY

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails

The newly released Siena College poll – taken in historical context – paints at best a lukewarm picture for the fate of New York Democrats. The poll shows that at the top of the ticket, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin 53% to 39% – a lead of 14 points. Many will interpret this data as a sign of strength for Democrats. The thinking goes that despite the poor national and statewide mood and aided by an overwhelming party registration advantage statewide, Democrats are certain to prevail across New York on Election Day in November 2022.
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to improve crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
Opinion: Why I am voting for Mondaire Jones to be our congressmember

BY ARTHUR Z. SCHWARTZ | Our community and the rest of Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn Heights and Park Slope have been combined to form what is probably the most liberal/progressive district in the United States. It is called the 10th Congressional District, and the current congressmember, Jerry Nadler, is running in a different district. The primary on Aug. 23 is a historic opportunity, and we have the opportunity to elect an amazing man to represent us — one who is already in Congress, and who has been redistricted out of his former district.
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84

Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
ADG has Got to Go Rally Morphs into Condemnation of the HCDO

There’s nothing all that historically virtuous about the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO). So it’s not surprising that a mishap on the road by a local politician – a one time county Democratic chair no less – has generated fierce condemnation from critics of the way politics works in Hudson.
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms

A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
