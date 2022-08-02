Primary elections are coming up on Aug. 9 and in the Democratic primary for state treasurer I hope you will join me in voting for Erick Russell. Sadly, the incumbent, Shawn Wooden, is not seeking re-election, and to replace him the state party endorsed Erick as its official nominee at its recent convention, and with good reason. But two losing candidates at that convention are now challenging Erick in the upcoming primary.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO