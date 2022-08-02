Read on www.darientimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry Lease
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bridgeport (CT)
Bridgeport is a city nestled at the edge of the Pequonnock River on the east side of Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States. It is recognized as the largest city in Connecticut State with a population of one hundred and forty-eight thousand, six hundred and fifty-four after the 2020 census. If...
darientimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
darientimes.com
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
darientimes.com
CT Blood Center Middletown declares blood ‘emergency,’ seeks donors
MIDDLETOWN — The city-based Connecticut Blood Center has announced a blood emergency, as the summer season brings an “alarming” drop in donations. This time of year typically brings a lull in appointments across the area and country, but the blood supply is facing a greater strain due to recent traumas, and for mothers and newborns during complications with labor and delivery, according to a press release.
darientimes.com
Connecticut's Sunflower Festival is in full bloom: What you need to know
The Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury is now open, making it one of the several sunflower viewing and picking opportunities around the state. Some of the sunflowers part of The Farm’s annual display can take over 110 days to raise from a seed to a flower, The Farm notes. Find out where to view sunflowers in Connecticut this summer.
darientimes.com
Fairfield Police ID motorcyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
darientimes.com
Milford police looking for dog stolen during car theft
MILFORD — When a person stole a blue Kia Forte from the parking lot of a Milford sandwich shop Thursday evening, they also made off with the owner’s dog that was left inside, according to the Milford Police Department. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle as well...
darientimes.com
Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Darien commercial properties can get green energy financing
On April 22, 2019 a ribbon-cutting event held at Darien Town Hall was more than just a formality: It was Earth Day and the celebration also marked the completion of three solar photovoltaic systems on municipal buildings. The roof-top installations at Town Hall, the Darien Police Station, and the Department...
darientimes.com
Woog’s World: Big decisions lie ahead for Hamlet at Saugatuck
The Architectural Review Board spent quite some time last week, discussing plans for the renovation of Bridge Square. What shade of paint, exactly, would work? Was the cupola in the right spot? Would the back side get the same attention as the front?. The questions were earnest. Bridge Square -...
darientimes.com
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Rude fans at youth games need to start playing ball
Here’s a real job posting outlining responsibilities for a youth baseball umpire:. “1) To make the safe/out call at 1st, 2) be responsible for fail/foul calls from the bag and beyond 3) be responsible for any pick off plays at any of the bases, 4) be responsible for runners touching bases during a base hit and fly balls ... flexible scheduling.”
darientimes.com
Letter: Russell checks off boxes for treasurer
Primary elections are coming up on Aug. 9 and in the Democratic primary for state treasurer I hope you will join me in voting for Erick Russell. Sadly, the incumbent, Shawn Wooden, is not seeking re-election, and to replace him the state party endorsed Erick as its official nominee at its recent convention, and with good reason. But two losing candidates at that convention are now challenging Erick in the upcoming primary.
darientimes.com
Editorial: Is Alex Jones’ case a reckoning, or will reckless speech increase?
It’s worth asking from time to time. It’s not the same question as “Who am I?” It calls for consideration of community, how we demonstrate empathy, whether we are able to listen to one another. This foundational life question has become more important than ever over...
darientimes.com
The 6 best Lake Tahoe Casinos to entertain you off the mountain
Lake Tahoe has some amazing outdoor activities year-round. But the lake also straddles California and Nevada, where gambling is legal, so if you’re looking for some indoor entertainment, you can conveniently cross over the state line and head to a number of casinos. And if you want to make...
