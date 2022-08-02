ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Latest Hogwarts Legacy Video Reveals Character Customization and More

It has been great many years since we have released a full fledged Harry Potter title. Fortunately Warner Bros. Games has come through with a brand new, next-gen title for the fan-favourite franchise. The upcoming title is called Hogwarts Legacy and in this game, players can create their own unique character, who will attend the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be on the path for an all new adventure.
Polygon

Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots

Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
laptopmag.com

Hogwarts Legacy receives new cinematic and character creation images

Hogwarts Legacy has received new cinematic footage and character creation stills. This was revealed at the Autodesk Vision Series, which is a conference hosted by developers of huge upcoming games. This conference featured an hour-long livestream dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, in which many developers of the game commented on and shared their creation processes.
PC Gamer

Crypt of the Necrodancer studio stealth-reveals a sequel

Rift of the Necrodancer was stealth-announced alongside today's big Synchrony DLC launch. The hit rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer (opens in new tab) got a major update in July—its first such update in five years (opens in new tab). Today developer Brace Yourself Games went one step further with the launch of new DLC called Synchr (opens in new tab)ony, and the surprise announcement of a brand-new game in the series.
René Auberjonois
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Footage Shows Off Character Customization, New Cutscene

Harry Potter fans have gotten another look at the new Hogwarts Legacy game courtesy of a recent event that showed off what'll be one of the game's most anticipated features at the start: the character customization screen. This'll be the moment when players finally get to create their very own wizard set within the Harry Potter universe, and though we don't yet fully know its limitations, we have at least a preview of it. This comes alongside a cutscene that was also shown off during the same event.
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Cinemablend

William Shatner Invoked Gene Roddenberry's Name In Shading New Star Trek Shows, And Fans Definitely Had Thoughts

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek dropped some big reveals, including the first looks at the returning cast of The Next Generation in Picard and an ambitious Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover. However, franchise veteran William Shatner was the one who really made headlines. Shatner invoked creator Gene Roddenberry’s name when he spoke during his panel about the new era of Trek shows, and fans definitely had strong thoughts about what he said.
Popculture

Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
IGN

Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

This page contains information on the character Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actor - Christopher Sean. Nightwing's...
IGN

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed

IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
ComicBook

Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000

Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Polygon

Pokémon meets Castlevania in this charming, turn-based monster collector

Monster Sanctuary opens with the classic choice any Pokémon lover will recognize: picking your elemental starter, or Spectral Familiar, as they’re called in Monster Sanctuary. I deliberated for some time, as it’s an important decision — I was choosing what would likely be the crown jewel of my team in the long haul. I went with the Spectral Toad, a water and earth specialist whose adorable hopping accompanied me throughout the rest of the game.
IGN

Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer

Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
IGN

Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First

Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
TVOvermind

Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think

There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
IGN

What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1028

One Piece Episode 1027 titled Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law’s Sword Technique! got fans hyped as Zoro was in the spotlight once again. However, some contradictory events also took place in the episode, that didn't happen in the manga. The episode was very hyped up, but left a sour taste in fans' collective mouths because of the puzzling pacing of the first half of the episode. The episode's saving grace was its most expected scene, which was Zoro going against Kaidou. It was well animated and made the character look cool.
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
