How Bear and Breakfast Opened for Business Despite Multiple Challenges

Xbox Gamepass Family Plan Announced
Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription plan that Xbox players can subscribe to. For the cost, the players will able to access a wide range of games along with access to Xbox Live Gold. Recently we also learned that Xbox has partnered up with Riot to bring popular titles from their roster to the Xbox Game Pass. Now, Xbox is working on new plan for the gamepass that has made many player curious.
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
EA CEO Disparages Acquisition Rumours, Says Company Is on Track To Become the Largest Standalone Developer
Popular video game company Electronic Arts has long been rumored to be the next major studio to be acquired. After companies like Activision Blizzard and Bungie were bought by Microsoft and Sony, respectively, it seemed like EA would also face a similar fate. However, the company seems to be in...
Pokemon Go August Spotlight Hour Schedule 2022
Looking for the Pokemon Go August 2022 Spotlight Hour Schedule? Each week for an hour, Pokémon Go will shine a spotlight on a specific species of Pokemon. Outside of the specific Pokemon being found more often in the wild, there can also be a higher rate of catch XP, extra Candy upon catching Pokemon, increased Candy after transferring Pokemon, or even a larger XP gain from evolving Pokemon.
Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
Destiny 2 Season 18 is Making Interesting Changes to Iron Banner
Destiny 2's Season 18 is approaching faster than ever and players have been wondering about all the new content this season is going to bring. Recently we spoke about which raid could be unvaulted in Destiny 2 Season 18, and the most likely one is Wrath of the Machine. Now, players are curious about the new changes that are being brought to Iron Banner in the next season.
Brewpub Simulator - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Brewpub Simulator, an upcoming first-person simulator game where you brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. In Brewpub Simulator, decorate the place, create your own brands of beer, and expand into the best joint in town. Back in the...
Genshin Impact Community Calls for Major Changes to Yoimiya
Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Summer Fantasia came out on July 13, 2022. With it, we got Kaedehara Kazuha’s Leaves in the Wind and Klee’s Sparkling Steps limited banners in Phase 1, which ran from July 13 to August 2. Now, Phase 2 is here and Yoimiya’s Tapestry of Golden Flames banner went live on August 2 and will be available till August 23.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup Sydney Sprint 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second set of DLC courses has arrived. 150cc Gameplay of the first course in the new Propeller cup, Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour.
Latest Hogwarts Legacy Video Reveals Character Customization and More
It has been great many years since we have released a full fledged Harry Potter title. Fortunately Warner Bros. Games has come through with a brand new, next-gen title for the fan-favourite franchise. The upcoming title is called Hogwarts Legacy and in this game, players can create their own unique character, who will attend the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be on the path for an all new adventure.
Season 7 Release Time and Details
Sea of Thieves Season 7 is just around the corner. There's plenty of new content to be explored and discovered, so for those keen pirates with an eye on the horizon, here's what's in store. This Sea of Thieves Season 7 page contains everything you'll need to know about the...
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
Starfield Performance Preview: What to Expect Based on What We’ve Seen So Far
Starfield is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the next few years. Coming from the team that brought us the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Bethesda’s space-focused RPG has built excitement since it was announced in 2018, despite very little of it being actually shown. With a 2023 release planned, the recent gameplay reveal finally gave us a look at the upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive, and a chance to understand just what the team plans to deliver.
Pokemon GO Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day August 2022
Pokémon GO August Community Day takes place on August 13, 2022, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time. During this event, Galarian Zigzagoon will spawn more often, and there will be an increased chance of finding shiny Galarian Zigzagoon. Here is everything you need to know about the...
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
Where to Preorder the SEGA Genesis Mini 2
SEGA announced the sequel to its 2019 SEGA Genesis Mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, on June 3. With over 50 games, the Genesis Mini 2 looks like it will be a worthy follow-up to the original Genesis Mini, but the main problem will be availability. Instead of robbing...
IGN UK Podcast #656: The Build-a-Game OST Workshop
Game music is good, innit? To mark the first ever Gaming Prom this week Cardy, Joe, and Dale are here to build their ultimate game soundtracks. Expect sweeping orchestral pieces, chunky metal battle themes, and Flo Rida. All the good stuff. Want to get in touch to talk about cats?...
MultiVersus Delay Not Caused by WB Discovery Merger
It’s no secret that MultiVersus has seen its official launch delayed, and with recent troubles at Warner Bros. Discovery, fans were concerned about the game being a part of that wider issue. But don’t worry – the Season 1 delay is nothing to do with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
