PGA Tour Schedule And Results 2023
The PGA Tour schedule has been released for the 2022/23 season, with 47 tournaments comprising 44 regular season events and culminating in the three FedExCup Playoffs.
The most significant changes concern the prize money on offer. With the LIV Golf Invitational Series expanding next year, the PGA Tour has responded with some huge prize money increases as it attempts to counter the threat from the Saudi-backed venture.
The purse for January's Sentry Tournament of Champions leaps from $8.2m to $15m. Meanwhile, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and WGC-Match Play have purse increases from $12m to $20m - the figure reserved for just one event the previous year, The Players Championship. That event at TPC Sawgrass sees its purse increased to a record $25m, comparable to the events in this season's Greg Norman-fronted Series. Finally, the FedEx Playoffs tournaments, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship have increased purses from $15m to $20m.
As well as those eye-catching figures, there have been a handful of schedule changes, the most significant being the absence of the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan Golf Club. The CJ Cup will be held at Congaree in South Carolina (rather than Summit) in October 2022. Elsewhere, the Rocket Mortgage Classic moves from late July to late June, while January's Farmers Championship finishes on the Saturday.
The season gets under way in September with the Fortinet Championship, while there is only one WGC tournament in the schedule - March's WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club . The schedule also sees the return of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July. The FedExCup champion will be crowned after the Tour Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club on 27 August.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head.
"We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall."
Below is a list of the full schedule, including the winners and the prize money on offer.
2023 PGA Tour schedule and results
Fortinet Championship
Silverado Resort and Spa
September 15-18
Purse: $8m
Winner: Max Homa
Presidents Cup
Quail Hollow Club
September 22-25
Winners: Team USA
Sanderson Farms Championship
The Country Club of Jackson
September 29 - October 2
Purse: $7.9m
Winner: Mackenzie Hughes
Shriners Children's Open
TPC Summerlin
October 6-9
Purse: $8m
Winner: Tom Kim
ZOZO Championship
Narashino Country Club
October 13-16
Purse: $11m
Winner: Keegan Bradley
The CJ Cup in South Carolina
Congaree Golf Club
October 14-17
Purse: $10.5m
Winner: Rory McIlroy
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Port Royal Golf Course
October 27-30
Purse: $6.5m
Winner: Seamus Power
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course
November 4-7
Purse: $8.2m
Winner: Russell Henley
