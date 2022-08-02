ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Romesentinel.com

New community services director in Madison County an advocate for elderly, disabled

William Nicholson joins Community Action Partnership as community services director, bringing decades of experience in human services, from direct care to program administration. Whether operating residential sites for folks with intellectual disabilities, congregate centers for psychiatric rehabilitation, or most recently facilitating self-directed home-care programs for elderly and disabled persons, CAP...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Mexico, NY
Mexico, NY
Oswego County Today

Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Upgrades Medical Imaging Technology

OSWEGO – Oswego Health announced yesterday the installation of two OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arms with CMOS flat panel detectors (CFD) at Oswego Hospital. The CMOS flat detector allows radiologists to see more anatomy and delivers exceptional image quality at lower dose, using software features such as Live Zoom. The enhanced positioning and ease of use are also contributing to increased efficiency by optimizing the clinical workflow.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan

As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
AUBURN, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Oswego County Today

EEE Virus Found Again In Palermo

PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C To Center For Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Rewati Bhattarai to the healthcare system as a new Advanced Practice Provider at the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases. Bhattarai earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2015 at Syracuse University. In 2017 she attended Utica College for their Accelerated Nursing Program to earn her BSN before completing her MSN in 2020 at SUNY Upstate.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

New $17M affordable housing project completed in Camillus

The state has announced the completion of a new affordable housing project for families in the Town of Camillus. The $17.2 million Camillus Heights development has 16 two-story residential buildings, and offers a total of 60 apartments and a community building. All of the buildings are LEED certified and have energy efficient appliances.
CAMILLUS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
