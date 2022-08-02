Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Lady Leshurr Asks Cardi B To Cut Her A Check Over 2015 Song
Although Beyoncé has been taking hits in recent weeks over samples and lyrics on her latest release Renaissance, a rapper is calling out Cardi B. The world was introduced to Cardi during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York as a stripper-turned-rapper who was looking for her big break. During those early days, Cardi established herself as a social media personality and was trying to emerge as the next big Rap artist. She dropped mixtapes and hopped on other artists' beats, including Lady Leshurr who is now looking for her cut.
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
BeyHive Defends Beyoncé After She Removes Kelis Sample
There's been no shortage of backlash following the release of Beyoncé's Renaissance. Whether it's the right-wing pundits who've found Beyoncé's music to be "vile" or the controversy surrounding the long list of songwriters and samples across the project, it seems like there are plenty of people coming for Bey's neck right now. However, no one has been louder than Kelis. Before the album dropped, Kelis expressed her disappointment that Beyoncé used a sample of her song without permission.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample On "Energy": Report
It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey. "My mind is blown too because...
50 Cent Gets A Visit From "Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent Years After Feud
As fun as beef may be to read about, it's always better to see people make amends... as rare as it may be for legendary New York rapper and businessman 50 Cent. TMZ reports that Lala Kent, reality TV star of Vanderpump Rules, paid a visit to 50 Cent at the content-creation space, Sway House, while he was filming his upcoming horror film, Skill House, in Los Angeles.
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Stomach Tightening Treatment: "Painful But Worth It"
It's no secret Kim Kardashian's look is a crucial part of her brand. She recently modeled in lingerie in her company SKIMS' romance campaign. She often discusses skin care and promotes her skincare line Kim Exfoliator. Now, she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the ways she maintains her physique.
Photo Of Taylor Swift Hiding While Getting Off Private Jet Surfaces Amid Celeb Climate Slamming
Celebrities know that their jobs come with no shortage of criticism, and the latest social media trend seems to be calling out the wealthiest of the elites who seem to be emitting a few too many toxic fumes into the air due to exuberant use of their private jets. While...
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
Nicki Minaj Says Store Clerk Mistook Her For Trina
There have been complaints among Hip Hop fans that as the years go on, artists seem to be looking more and more alike. Even with similarities in style or presentation, one would be hard-pressed to confuse Nicki Minaj and Trina, but according to the "Seeing Green" emcee, that is exactly what she experienced during a casual shopping trip. In a video, Minaj details what allegedly occurred to her earlier today (August 3) with an enthusiastic fan...sort of.
NBA Youngboy Shares "The Last Slimeto" Ft. Kehlani, Rod Wave, Quavo
After beating the federal case that could have seen him locked up for quite some time, NBA Youngboy is returning with full force. To be fair, regardless of his legal issues, Youngboy still continued to release music, however, The Last Slimeto arrives during a time when the rapper doesn't have added legal pressure hovering over him.
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
Meek Mill Says He Doesn't Like Being Around "Crazy" Industry People
Meek Mill said he doesn't enjoy being around "crazy ass industry people" in a pair of tweets posted on Monday. The Philidelphia rapper explained that they pretend to be friends until the time comes for you to get paid. "I got money I don’t care to be around no crazy...
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
Jill Scott Shows Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" With Praise & Commends Kendrick Lamar In The Process
In the days since the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance, the sensational dance record has been at the forefront of popular culture, whether it be due to Kelis' distaste for the way in which the "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy" or due to the controversy over her lyrics in "Heated."
