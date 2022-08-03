These gaming headset deals offer lowest ever prices on two of our favorite Turtle Beach sets

Amazon's gaming headset deals can bag you a top wireless set or either PlayStation or Xbox for a lowest ever price right now, and it's a deal not to be missed. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset is 23% off, which brings the PS5 version down to $114.95 and the Xbox version down to the same $114.95 price too. The MSRP for these sets is $149.95, which means you're saving a whopping $35, and you're getting that record-low price. Stellar value.

This low price is comfortably lower than the previous record of $120 the headset was in April of this year, and, importantly, it was at its full MSRP as recently as late last month! Given this wireless gaming headset sells at an average price of $148.14, a deal like this is rare so make the most of this offer while you still can.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is the successor to the top-selling Stealth 700 gaming headset and includes enhanced and refined features to make it one of the best gaming headsets money can buy right now. This wireless gaming headset has a high-sensitivity mic for excellent chat clarity, and also includes Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing setting, which can, reportedly, keep alive for 20% longer in-game and win more. Just when you thought this deal couldn't get any better, this headset also features a new and improved rechargeable battery for up to 20 hours of gaming, 50mm Nanoclear Drivers providing crisp sound, and upgraded cooling gel-infused memory-foam ear cushions for maximum comfort. Grabbing this high-performance gaming headset for 23% off on Amazon means you'll be getting amazing value for your money whether you're a casual or full-time gamer. For more on this headset's features, read Alyssa's Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review .

However, if that's still a bit steep for you and you're on more of a budget, then the 700 Gen 2's sister headset, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 is also on offer right now. It's at a lowest price ever of just $74.95 at Amazon (was $99.95) - unfortunately, this is just the PlayStation variant however.

More information on this offer can be found below, as well as even more gaming headset deals further down the page.

Save $35 - Get this cutting-edge wireless gaming headset at its lowest price ever on Amazon for 23% off its original price of $149.95. Featuring immersive surround sound, a high-sensitivity mic, and the Turtle Beach exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, this headset is the key to unlocking the perfect gaming experience.

Save $35 - Completing the set and ensuring you're covered, the Xbox variant of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is also at this record low price. If Xbox is your console, then this headset will complete your wireless setup and elevate your gaming experience.

Save $25 - Also coming in at a lowest ever price, the smaller sibling of the 700s above is also on offer for PC and PlayStation users. This is still a great headset and will offer great bang for buck value for those on a smaller budget.

To complete your search, consider our picks for the best PS5 headset and best Xbox Series X headset to cover yourself on console options, but also check out our best PC gaming headset guide for those looking for PC or laptop companion.

