Amazon's carbon footprint worsened last year despite climate initiatives

The Guardian view on accelerating global heating: follow the science
The scientists behind a new database of more than 400 extreme weather attribution studies have performed an essential service. This piece of work, drawing together every study of this type, ought to galvanise a greater sense of urgency around policymaking and campaigning. It shows that intense heatwaves, hurricanes, droughts and floods have all been made far more likely by greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat and put more energy into weather systems. And it spells out the alarming unpredictability as well as the extent of global heating’s consequences.
Pearson plans NFT textbooks for resale profit extortion
Pearson CEO Andy Bird wants to mint the company’s ebooks as NFTs to maximize its profits, in perhaps the most brazen misuse of the blockchain we’ve seen yet. Turning digital textbooks into NFTs would allow Pearson to make a profit off each resale of an ebook, Bird told reporters while announcing the company’s mid-year financial status.
New California law targets single-use plastics in fashion and beauty
California is addressing the harmful effects of single-use plastic through a new law that applies to all industries. Passed in June, SB 54 will require all packaging to use recyclable, refillable, or compostable materials by 2032. There’s also a fair chance the legislation will be adopted by other states throughout the U.S.
Travel Protection: New Proposal Could Make Refunds for Cancelled Flights More Efficient
Travel demand is near pre-pandemic levels, but airline staffing shortages have caused an increase in delays, cancellations and angry customers. In response to air travel service complaints, the U.S....
Hackers drain crypto company of nearly $200M using copy-paste exploit
Nomad, a company that provides tools for tokens to be transferred across different blockchains, has suffered from what could be the first ever decentralized robbery in the crypto space. Close to $200 million was drained from the platform by a multitude of users that simply copied the same exploit employed by a single hacker.
Insta360 One RS review: Build your perfect camera
The RS is the second model in the R series, and adds some welcome features. Like the R, the key selling point of the RS is the ability to attach various lens modules to the processor-housing “core” and the battery-housing base.
Meta celebrates unholy Coinbase union with NFT of baby Zuck
Instagram, a pillar of the Meta ecosystem, has been making some, uh, divisive decisions with regards to the app’s direction. Instead of slowing its roll, however, it seems intent on upping the ante, introducing NFTs into the mix. The decision to implement NFTs into Instagram’s ecosystem has had its rumblings since March, but Meta has been toying with the idea since the beginning of this year.
Gucci is now accepting BAYC’s ApeCoin for in-store purchases
Have more ApeCoin than you know what to do with? How about heading over to the Gucci store for a new bag? The luxury fashion house announced it will now be accepting ApeCoin as a form of payment through BitPay’s blockchain tech. You can use the coin for in-store purchases in select boutiques in the United States.
EQLZ announces the world's first NFT sneaker accelerator
“Planet-based” sneaker brand EQLZ is turning its efforts to web3 with a new program called “EQLZ Society.” The project marks the world’s first metaverse sneaker accelerator, a community where holders will get the opportunity to transform their ideas into physical shoes. The initiative will launch with...
U.K. man begs to excavate landfill after tossing $184M in bitcoin
Decluttering a work space is an annual rite of passage that in most cases, is not an act that one will regret for the rest of their life. However, for James Howells, a Welsh man living in the city of Newport, this accidental decision to get rid of a hard drive in 2013 has haunted him for close to a decade. It’s not the hard drive, necessarily, that Howell misses; it’s the the code allowing access to a crypto wallet that contains $184 million worth of bitcoin.
The new Gmail redesign sucks. Here's how to change back to the old layout.
The last 48 hours have been a real trip. Friends and family have been messaging me about the new Gmail redesign. Basically: Why is the new Gmail so ugly? And how do you switch back to the old Gmail?. First: a crash course on why there’s a new Gmail. Google...
Xiaomi goes full Google Glass with overly conspicuous AR glasses
While Meta and Snapchat push towards making AR glasses as inconspicuous as possible, Xiaomi is running in the other direction. The company just announced its AR glasses, called the Mijia Glasses Camera, that feature a rather bulky design. It’s reminiscent of Google Glass, but with chunkier arms and a camera housing that sticks out.
GM’s hands-free Super Cruise tech just got a major upgrade
While Tesla faces serious heat from The National Highway Traffic Safety Association over its potentially fatal Autopilot software, GM is planning to double the coverage of its hands-free driving assistance tech. GM says it’s looking to increase the amount of highways mapped on its Super Cruise network by 400,000 miles, adding some of the most iconic roads in the U.S. and Canada.
