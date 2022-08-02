ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass gets Ghost Recon Wildlands and Two Point Campus this month

Xbox Game Pass is recruiting Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and many other titles to its ever-expanding roster this month.

As announced earlier today on August 2, another batch of games is coming to the Xbox Game Pass line-up this month. Arguably heading up the lot is Ubisoft shooter Ghost Recon Wildlands, which joins the subscription service for PC, console, and cloud players.

Next, there's Shenzhen I/O, an "open-ended programming puzzle game" challenging players to make circuits from various components, arriving on August 4 for PC players. That same day, the action-packed racer Turbo Golf Racing arrives across PC, console, and cloud devices, and is a day one Xbox Game Pass launch.

Speaking of day one launches, that's exactly what Two Point Campus is getting on August 9. The chaotic campus is opening its doors for PC, Xbox Series X /S, and Xbox One players via Xbox Game Pass, and you'll have to build facilities to train professionals like chefs, knights, and wizards, and hire the appropriate personnel to train them up.

August 11 sees the addition of three titles to Xbox Game Pass: Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome, and Offworld Trading Company. The first is a slightly less hectic cooking sim than Overcooked!, and the second sees players determining the fate or Rome through tactical turn-based RPG battles. Finally, Offworld Trading Company sees players thrust into a rapid economy-based strategy game.

There are also some solid DLC additions rounding out the Xbox Game Pass offerings this month. The superb Citizen Sleeper launches its first DLC expansion, called Episode One: Flux, and Sniper Elite 5 gets a new mission and weapons pack, both out now. Finally, Sea of Thieves Season 7 launches later this week on August 4.

Head over to our guide on the best games on Xbox Game Pass for all the best titles you can get your hands on right now.

