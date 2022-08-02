Read on munews.mansfield.edu
New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Wedding held for patient at Robert Packer Hospital
Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together to host a wedding ceremony for an oncology patient and her now husband.
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Local business rallies community to help after Elmira Heights Fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As […]
Tioga County’s 56th Annual Fair starts August 7th!
MANSFIELD, PA — The 56th Pennsylvania Tioga County Fair, “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive”, at the Whitneyville Fair Grounds is August 7th through August 13th. The schedule is packed every day with something for all ages that is interesting, fun and delicious. Don’t miss the...
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
‘Substantial upgrades’ at Campbell cheese facility to bring 75 jobs
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, N.Y. is slated for “substantial upgrades” under its new owner, bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency. At the end of June 2022, BelGioioso Cheese bought the former Upstate Farms facility on Main Street in […]
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Debra M. Miller, 67
Debra M. Miller, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Debra was born in Williamsport on March 23, 1955 to Charles A. and Arlene E. (Harman) Prentiss. Debra was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed piecing together puzzles, painting pictures on...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Union County man charged for providing false information on firearms form
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man was charged for incorrectly answering questions on a firearms background check when he attempted to purchase a rifle on June 14. Richard G. Hassenplug, 44, now faces felony charges for the transaction that occurred on June 14 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroe Township, Snyder County. According to Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove, Hassenplug checked “no” on the form in response...
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As of 4:35 PM NYSEG’s current numbers of customers without power: Broome County – 4 Chemung County – 2,040 Chenango County -195 Cortland County – 421 Delaware County – […]
Pennsylvania state police looking for 16-year-old and her 8-month-old
PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old. State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County. Diaz is described as a white, […]
