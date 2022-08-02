Read on kcfmradio.com
kcfmradio.com
Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In
The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
kcfmradio.com
Cole Back on Court; ms Fall to Indians
After taking a year off from coaching Ashley Cole is set to lead the Siuslaw Volleyball squad again this year. Under the tutelage of one-year coach Keri Blake last season, the Vikings were 15-9 overall and made it to the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 4A Playoffs. Cole, who is still seeking an assistant coach, said they graduated 3 seniors last year but she is looking forward to watching the progress of returning players like middle blockers Desi Tupua and Rhianna Lane. Cole is holding an “open gym” this week and next and the team will start daily doubles August 15th. They’ll hit the court for their first competition August 25th in Coos Bay for the Marshfield Jamboree.
Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff
EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition
After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the super regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium. He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.
kezi.com
Willamette Valley 13U heading to World Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The 13U Willamette Valley Babe Ruth baseball team is heading to the World Series in Virginia. Willamette Valley defeat Whatcom Prep of North Washington 4-1 in the regional final to advance to the World Series. "The Willamette Valley isn't the biggest area ever," outfielder Colt Mann said....
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
kcfmradio.com
beachconnection.net
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
KATU.com
The Mill Casino: Food Truck Off
The 4th Annual Food Truck Off is back in Coos Bay! The Mill Casino’s Michael Laffey joined us to share more about the fun food event and how you can stay on-site. The Food Truck Off runs August 5-7, 2022, with great food and fun entertainment. You also have the chance to vote on your favorite food truck!
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
kcfmradio.com
Hannigan Receives Kudos; Kiwanis Flags; Commissioners Seek Public Testimony; PeaceHealth Ranks #1; COVID-19 Cases
Florence Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bettina Hannigan’s leadership is being lauded by the chamber’s board of Directors. Hannigan has recently returned from Washington DC where she officially graduated from a year long virtual course dealing with childhood education and development through k-12 and higher education and direct workforce development. It was a significant and important developmental tool given that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted some important developmental times for young people that will soon be entering the workforce. Board Chair Al Rojas said of Hannigan that her hard work and focus shows her commitment to the Florence community. Hannigan says she valued the experience and that Florence is in a unique position due to its size.
kezi.com
Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor
EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
kezi.com
Eugene Airport expanding parking lot
EUGENE, Ore. -- There will soon be more places to park at the Eugene Airport, as work crews are expanding short-term and long-term parking areas. Crews have been working on the parking lot expansion project for several weeks. Construction is expected to last up to three more months. Once the project is complete, airport officials say several hundred more parking spots will have been added in total.
kezi.com
Loved ones recall tragic moments leading up to young man's drowning; officials weigh in
VENETA, Ore. -- Loved ones of Jeremy Van Brocklin, the 17-year-old boy who drowned in Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday, August 1, are speaking out. It was a situation that unfolded so fast for Stormy Barton, Van Brocklin's girlfriend. "I just can't get his face out of my head. He...
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
oregontoday.net
Watermain Replacement, North Bend, Aug. 2
City of North Bend release – The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board is replacing a water main on McDaniel Street in North Bend from Bayview to Sheridan Avenue. Water Board crews will work during the week to install the new main between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Construction work will begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The anticipated completion date for the project is August 26th. McDaniel Street will be closed during construction. Citizens with questions may contact the Water Board at (541) 267-3128.
