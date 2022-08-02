Warzone players left frustrated over "game-breaking" audio issues added in Season 4 Reloaded

Fans are venting their frustration over the audio issues plaguing Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

The new Warzone update went live last week, adding a zombie-themed event to Fortune's Keep and Terminator cosmetic bundles. Unfortunately, it also seems to have brought some serious sound problems to Activision's battle royale offering.

As reported by Charlie Intel , Warzone fans have noticed that other players and vehicles have been making no sound whatsoever, which isn't ideal in a game where reacting to the noises around you is crucial for staying alive. In a post on the Warzone subreddit , one user asked whether the game's audio has "sunk to a game-breaking quality level" for other players. "I could have two guys sprinting behind me and hear nothing whatsoever," explained the player.

Sadly, they are far from alone, "Literally had a guy parachute down a shaft right on top of me", replied one user. "Didn't hear anything on my side. I would think I would have heard that." Another player described how they were swiftly taken out by a silent chopper, "The other day I got squished by a helicopter that literally made no sound as it approached me."

Multiple Warzone fans note that the audio has worsened following the latest update. "I felt that it was starting to get better with the S4 drop, but I think this last patch screwed something up," commented user Wildesane. Raven Software is undoubtedly aware of the issue, but when a fix will be available is anyone's guess. Until then, you'll have to keep your eyes extra peeled when on the battlefield.

