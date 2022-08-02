Bristol Rovers fined £16,500 by FA for crowd trouble in Scunthorpe promotion game

Read on www.bbc.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 20: Wolves
Well-resourced club is looking to push towards the top six but scoring goals is a problem that still needs to be fixed
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour
A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
BBC
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross
A sold-out, shuddering Tannadice. A team oozing class and gusto. A new manager shaping them his way. A jaw-dropping finish fit for the occasion. A European heavyweight vanquished. Jack Ross allowed himself a sliver of reflection after his Dundee United team felled AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their...
BBC
Cardiff City and Norwich City charged after melee during season opener
Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July. The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki. It is...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea back in for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea to return for De Jong, keen on Aubameyang. Chelsea are preparing to sit...
MLS・
BBC
Nottingham Forest charged by FA for pitch invasion following Championship play-off semi-final win against Sheffield United.
Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their fans invaded the pitch following their Championship play-off semi-final last season. Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties at the City Ground after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. A Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Blades captain Billy...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Birmingham had a solid start under John Eustace last weekend and kept a clean sheet against Luton - one of last season's play-off semi-finalists - which is no mean feat. Strikers Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan did not register a single shot between them, but that is perhaps indicative of Luton's defensive strength rather than anything else at this point.
SkySports
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead
Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
BBC
Motherwell: Steven Hammell to hold further talks as club prepare shortlist
Caretaker Steven Hammell says it would be "fantastic" to land the Motherwell manager's job full-time as he prepares to have further discussions about the vacancy next week. The board is believed to be drawing up a shortlist on Saturday and the academy chief's name will be on it. A permanent...
Yardbarker
Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham
Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend. New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.
Yardbarker
Gary Neville Says Harry Kane Will Outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland Next Season
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped Harry Kane to outscore new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming Premier League campaign. Kane was City's top target last season in what was the most high-profile transfer saga of the 2021/22 season. The England striker was reportedly very interested in the move and even handed in a formal transfer request to try and force the transfer through.
BBC
Super League: Hull KR 22-16 Toulouse Olympique - Robins strike to beat bottom side
Tries: Minchella, Ryan, Halton, Milnes Goals: Milnes 3. Tries: Russell, Alvaro, Schaumkel Goals: Hankinson 2. Hull KR mounted a late fightback to snatch a victory from Super League's bottom-side Toulouse that keeps the home team's play-off hopes alive. In a see-sawing game, Elliot Minchella put Rovers ahead but Matty Russell...
I gave Neil Warnock the England job on Football Manager and he won the World Cup
Me: "Neil, were you ever offered the England job?" Me: "Would you have taken it if they approached you?" NW: "You're joking? It's the worst job in the world. You can't win." Me: "Well then, let's make it happen..." He may have announced his retirement from football this year after...
Yardbarker
‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton
Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder. A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club. As...
Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea
Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
