Bristol Rovers fined £16,500 by FA for crowd trouble in Scunthorpe promotion game

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Birmingham had a solid start under John Eustace last weekend and kept a clean sheet against Luton - one of last season's play-off semi-finalists - which is no mean feat. Strikers Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan did not register a single shot between them, but that is perhaps indicative of Luton's defensive strength rather than anything else at this point.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO