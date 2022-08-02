Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.

JASPER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO