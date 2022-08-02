Read on www.texasmonthly.com
KFDM-TV
Beaumont joins other Texas cities in lawsuit against streaming video companies
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The city of Beaumont joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed...
Beaumont among 25 Texas cities suing Disney, Hulu and Netflix over 'unpaid franchise fees'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has joined 24 other Texas cities in filing a lawsuit accusing three streaming giants of not paying millions in municipal franchise fees dating back to 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County and accused Disney, Hulu and Netflix of failing to...
bestofswla.com
We May Not Pass This Way Again
(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
kogt.com
Hazel Felix “Scooter” Branham
Hazel Felix “Scooter” Branham, age 50, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Scooter was born on January 3, 1972, in Vinton, Louisiana to Robert Branham and Laverne Powell Simmons. Scooter was a sports enthusiast. He played football in high school and...
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
MySanAntonio
Parts of Southeast Texas could see an inch of rain this weekend
Southeast Texas is expected to see some rain this weekend, but not enough to get the area out of its drought. Lake Charles National Weather Service Meterologist Marti Calhoun said the area has a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Friday, a 50 to 70% chance Saturday and a 60% chance Sunday.
MySanAntonio
Learn how to fish in Beaumont
The Big Thicket National Preserve rangers will be in Beaumont Saturday, August 6, giving free fishing lessons. If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing, but aren’t sure where to start, this event is for you. From 9 a.m. until noon at the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) fishing...
KLTV
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes. The notice was issued on July 19. The Texas Commission...
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kogt.com
Double D Game Room Cited
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
Orange Leader
Beach closures to begin for shoreline restoration work
Work begins soon on a coastal rehabilitation project aimed at repairing 100 years of damage on Sabine Pass. The Texas General Land Office announced this week work on the approximately 17 miles of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge shoreline in Jefferson and Chambers counties would begin with about 4-miles of beach closures beginning Aug. 10.
Port Arthur News
Stolen skid steer from Jefferson County located in Orange County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
fox4beaumont.com
Silver Alert: Search for missing Beaumont woman
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman that went missing Tuesday evening in Beaumont. Beaumont Police are looking for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was last seen Tuesday in the 2300 block of North 11th Street in Beaumont at about 6 p.m.
kjas.com
Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line
Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
'I hope she gets better' | 6-year-old Fannett girl using lemonade stand to raise money for toddler battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett recently opened a lemonade stand and has raised more than $1,000 to help a toddler in need. Aspen Manuel started her own lemonade stand to help raise money for Madison Jackson. Jackson is a 3-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. "I...
Orange Leader
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
kjas.com
Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton
Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
kjas.com
Firemen respond offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when it was reported that an electrical problem had occurred causing the smell of smoke throughout the building.
Orange Leader
United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more
VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
MySanAntonio
Jury makes decision in Port Neches officer-involved shooting case
A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to criminally charge two Port Neches Police Officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the grand jury spent its time looking at every element of the case before making a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
