ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delray Beach Police: Man Killed By Brightline Train While Crossing Tracks

iheart.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjno.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say

A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Brightline#Accident#Delray Beach Police
iheart.com

Boca Raton Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run

South Florida police are looking for a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Someone found the victim's body in the street and called police. Boca Raton Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist dies after early morning crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child while walking along Southwest 68th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street. The woman says the light skinned black teen followed her closely, then passed her while exposing and touching himself in front of her and the child in a stroller.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WPBF News 25

Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach Brightline crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man died after being struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. The man was struck after he crossed a spot along a dirt path...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy