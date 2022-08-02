Delray Beach Police: Man Killed By Brightline Train While Crossing Tracks

Read on wjno.iheart.com
Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say
A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
Boca Raton Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run
South Florida police are looking for a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Someone found the victim's body in the street and called police. Boca Raton Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road.
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Boynton Beach
A man faces two charges in connection with a road-rage shooting earlier this week in Boynton Beach.
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
Bicyclist dies after early morning crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child while walking along Southwest 68th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street. The woman says the light skinned black teen followed her closely, then passed her while exposing and touching himself in front of her and the child in a stroller.
Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach Brightline crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man died after being struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. The man was struck after he crossed a spot along a dirt path...
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
