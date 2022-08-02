Read on www.motorauthority.com
Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX
A new Astra OPC? Yes, please. The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
MotorAuthority
Revived Bizzarrini delivers first 5300 GT continuation car, plans supercar next
A little known but significant Italian sports car brand has been revived, and delivery of its first new car in decades is now complete. We are of course talking about Bizzarrini, the company founded in 1964 by Ferrari 250 GTO engineer Giotto Bizzarrini and responsible for the stunning 5300 GT sports car.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
MotorAuthority
Cadillac compact EV, Porsche Cayenne convertible, AMG One at the 'Ring: Car News Headlines
Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year. Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for...
MotorAuthority
2023 Genesis G90's $89,495 starting price includes long list of standard features
Genesis in August will finally start deliveries of its redesigned 2023 G90 full-size sedan in the U.S., and the automaker on Tuesday provided pricing information. The new G90, which represents the second generation of the flagship nameplate, is available in two grades, each with a unique powertrain. The base G90...
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Toyota Crown Global Lineup Also Includes RWD Sedan, Two SUVs
Toyota has revealed an entire lineup of vehicles that wear the Crown nameplate. In addition to the lifted sedan for the U.S., there's also a conventional sedan, a compact crossover, and a larger SUV. We don't know if these versions are coming to the U.S., but we think they could...
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
MotorAuthority
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp
Maserati is developing a redesigned GranTurismo for launch in 2023 and the new car has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in electric guise. Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient. And by 2030, the automaker plans to only sell electric vehicles.
MotorAuthority
2023 GMC Canyon teased, debuts Aug. 11
Shortly after the related Chevrolet Colorado debuted last week, GMC announced on Tuesday the 2023 Canyon will debut on Aug. 11. The company also said the Canyon will get a special Edition 1 package for the AT4X off-road variant. GMC confirmed the Canyon AT4X in April, making the mid-size pickup...
Will the 2024 Jeepster EV Kill the Jeep Renegade?
Making tiny vehicles like the Jeepster isn’t exactly new for Jeep. However, the Jeepster EV could change the game as the first electric Jeep SUV. While we’re excited to learn more about the 2024 Jeepster EV, we’re worried that it might kill the Jeep Renegade. Is the...
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4 which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down from the $41,955 starting price of the current 2022 ID.4 which is sourced from Germany. Both figures include destination.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG One hits the 'Ring in possible record attempt preparation
Mercedes-Benz AMG in June finally revealed the production version of the One hypercar, and the first examples will be delivered to eagerly awaiting customers later this year—a five-year wait since the reveal of the concept at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show. AMG has boasted the One will come...
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a Rebuilt or Salvaged Titled Vehicle and Should I Buy One?
With new vehicles and even used ones from a dealer being priced out of reach for many Americans, it might be tempting to find cheaper avenues into a new-to-you set of wheels. Such options include a rebuilt or salvaged titled vehicle, whether you're looking for a daily driver or an affordable project vehicle. Before you pull the trigger on that car with a salvaged or rebuilt title—cheap though it may be—you should ask yourself whether the vehicle is truly safe and roadworthy. After all, aren't these previously totaled cars we're talking about? Yes, but the answer depends on the titling rules in a given state.
The Real Reason Aaron Paul's Car In Need For Speed Is Banned In The US
Aaron Paul got behind the wheel of some fast vehicles in "Need For Speed," but speed isn't the only reason his race-winning hypercar was banned from driving on U.S. soil. In the film, Paul's character Tobey had many crazy chases and death-defying close calls driving a Shelby GT500. However, the car that actually put him on his path to redemption — as well as the one that granted him his sweet victory in the film's culmination — was the Koenigsegg Agera. Now, Koenigseggs are known for taking multiple spots when it comes to the most expensive cars ever produced, and the Agera is no different.
RideApart
More Details On Upcoming Zontes Three-Cylinder Engine Emerge
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes may not be a name you've ever heard of before, however, in China, neighboring Asian countries, and parts of Europe, Zontes is a well-recognized brand known for making budget-friendly low to mid-displacement motorcycles. Although not as established as the likes of CFMoto and Benelli, Zontes has showcased original designs in the past, and clearly looks to break the mold of stereotypical Chinese manufacturers.
