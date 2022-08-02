Tempo Changes the Fitness Game – Introduces All-Access Membership with One-on-One Fitness Coaching, Making Personalized Home Fitness More Accessible

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

Connected fitness company Tempo today announced its new holistic and value-packed membership program, furthering its mission to democratize fitness. The $59 monthly membership includes new One-on-One Fitness Coaching, the Tempo Move smart home gym, and thousands of live and on-demand classes. This new complete fitness service requires minimal upfront cost and no long-term contract, significantly reducing a barrier to entry for many, and setting a new standard for the home fitness industry.

One-on-One Fitness Coaching pairs members with a certified trainer to help them achieve their fitness goals by creating personalized programs and providing motivation along the way. Members choose a coach and discuss their unique needs during a virtual consultation and get recommendations with regular in-app check-ins or video meetings. Coaches also track members’ class progress and class selection, make plan adjustments and jump in to provide motivation when it’s needed most.

Through Tempo’s personalized and flexible membership, consumers no longer have to buy any fitness equipment. Now, as part of the monthly membership, users get a Tempo Move, Tempo’s premium, compact and beautifully designed smart home gym that fits anywhere. Tempo Move uses 3D sensor technology and the iPhone camera to track movement and provide real-time form feedback so members can work out safely and progress efficiently. The Tempo Move comes with 50 lbs of smart weights in a sleek, compact cabinet and streams thousands of guided workouts to any TV, so users can workout anywhere, anytime.

“The home fitness industry historically has neglected the vast majority of consumers who can’t pay hundreds or thousands of dollars to buy equipment on top of monthly subscription fees,” said Moawia Eldeeb, CEO and Co-Founder of Tempo. “We believe that fitness is for everyone – no matter your experience level, body type or budget, and our new membership program supports our mission of giving everyone the power to realize their strength and lead active, healthy lives.”

In addition to removing steep upfront costs and providing a holistic service for one reasonable monthly rate, Tempo is removing its long-term commitments for members, giving them total flexibility to make changes if goals or needs evolve. Current members who already own their Tempo equipment are also able to upgrade their existing membership to include One-on-One Fitness Coaching.

In a three-month beta test, more than 70% of Tempo members who tried One-on-One Fitness Coaching said they worked out more frequently and got better results with the support of a coach, and 89% had a better understanding of how to use Tempo to achieve their goals.

Founded in 2015, Tempo is a San Francisco-based connected fitness company that helps people build strength, health and confidence with its tech-powered home gym and holistic fitness service. A fitness industry innovator, Tempo uses proprietary 3D Tempo Vision technology for real-time form feedback, and offers membership to a complete fitness service for one flat monthly rate. Membership includes premium smart equipment that fits anywhere, thousands of live and on-demand classes led by top instructors, personalized guidance as you work out, and One-On-One Fitness Coaching with certified trainers. Find out more at https://tempo.fit/.

