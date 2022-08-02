ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SMART Modular Technologies Launches its First Compute Express Link Memory Module

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2synID_0h1qPorj00

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage announces its new Compute Express Link (CXL ™ ) Memory Module, the XMM CXL memory module. SMART’s new DDR5 XMM CXL modules helps boost server and data center performance by enabling cache coherent memory to be added behind the CXL interface, further expanding big data processing capabilities beyond the current 8-channel/12-channel limitations of most servers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005428/en/

SMART Modular Technologies announces its new XMM CXL Memory Module which is designed to meet the needs for server and data center workloads and to help boost performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

The industry adoption of composable serial-attached memory architecture enables a whole new era for the memory module industry. Serial-attached memory adds capacity and bandwidth capabilities beyond main memory DIMM modules. Servers with XMM CXL modules can be dynamically configured for different applications and workloads without being shut down. Memory can be shared across nodes to meet throughput and latency requirements.

“With SMART’s long history of supporting and enabling industry standards including JEDEC, CCIX ® Consortium, Gen-Z ™ Consortium, and OpenCAPI/OMI, we are excited to be partnered with CPU and CXL ASIC vendors to support customers’ adoption of CXL memory to meet demanding bandwidth, capacity and performance requirements,” stated Mike Rubino, SMART’s vice president of engineering.

SMART’s introductory XMM CXL modules are offered with a leading-edge CXL ASIC controller built into an E3.S form factor with 64GB of DDR5 memory that is compliant with the CXL 2.0 specification. The goal of this module is to allow customer and CPU partners to bring up the CXL ecosystem and validate compliance across a variety of server platforms.

SMART’s XMM CXL modules provide additional memory capacity that can be dynamically allocated behind the CXL interface for those workloads that need it. SMART is utilizing its experience in enabling new technologies and new interconnect standards to fully support the adoption of CXL memory.

SMART’s new E3.S XMM CXL modules are the first in a planned family of CXL memory products targeted for memory capacity expansion and memory bandwidth expansion. Other CXL XMM products expected to launch in the near future include Add-In Cards (AICs) and E1.S form factors, each targeted for different server chassis configurations and applications.

SMART’s technical expertise supporting ASIC and FPGA-based memory modules aligns with CXL validation requirements for RAS features, including data-path integrity, poisoning and error injection, memory ECC, Chipkill ™ ECC memory, and scrubbing to ensure the new XMM CXL modules work as designed.

SMART is a supplier to many top tier OEMs, trusted for its highly reliable memory solutions. Visit www.smartm.com for additional information on SMART’s XMM CXL memory modules.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies and Compute Express Link (CXL)” are trademarks and registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005428/en/

CONTACT: Product Marketing Contact

Arthur Sainio

SMART Modular Technologies

39870 Eureka Dr., Newark, CA 94583

+1 (510) 364-3647

info@smartm.comMedia Contact

John Crook

SMART Modular Technologies

Marketing Communications

John.Crook@smartm.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

PUB: 08/02/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

macami.ai, a Robotic Process Automation and AI Consultancy, Launches in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Today, co-founders and tech industry veterans Carlos Martin and Venky Cheluvaraj announce the launch of macami.ai, a Cedar Park-based robotic process automation and AI consultancy that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence, RPA and digitization to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005879/en/ Carlos Martin, Co-Founder & CEO and Venky Cheluvaraj, Co-Founder & COO of macami.ai, celebrate the ribbon cutting of their company with members of the Austin community, including the Austin Chamber of Commerce & Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Tech Council. macami.ai is robotic process automation and AI consultancy that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence, RPA and digitization to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively.(Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

StrategIT launches “monday.com x kintone connector” service

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- StrategIT, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Fumie Kato; hereinafter “the Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new service, “monday.com x kintone connector.” This application is an API integration between kintone, a platform for creating business apps, and monday.com, a project management tool that improves teamwork, through the Company’s Master Hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006095/en/ StrategIT launches “monday.com x kintone connector” service (Graphic: Business Wire)
WORLD
Robb Report

Feretti’s New Line of Solar-Powered Yachts Will Offer Greener Long-Range Cruising

Click here to read the full article. It looks like there’s a bold new Ferretti on the horizon. The straitlaced Italian builder, which was founded by brothers Alessandro and Norberto Ferretti in the late ‘60s, has just unveiled a new line of eco-friendly yachts designed to “propel the brand into the future.” The range has been christened Infynito as a nod to the “FY” initials of Ferretti Yachts and the “infinite” feeling aboard each new model created by blending the interior with the exterior. Speaking of which, the exterior design and hulls are by Filippo Salvetti, while the interiors are the work...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about the company’s market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

Gold Resource Corporation Invited to Participate in Scoping Environmental Impact Assessment

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) has been invited by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (“EGLE”) to participate in a Scoping Environmental Impact Assessment (“SEIA”) Meeting on August 5, 2022. The Company will be given the opportunity to present the initial site plan 1 and other key improvements being incorporated into the Back Forty Project’s optimized feasibility study. Another key objective of the meeting is for EGLE and key stakeholders to discuss the permitting process and related requirements of the Back Forty Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005248/en/ Project Location (Graphic: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The 27th Anniversary Celebration and Global Carnival of TIENS Group Opens the New Ecological Layout of the Metaverse

TIANJIN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- On August 3 rd, 2022, the 27 th Anniversary celebration and global carnival of TIENS Group with the theme of “ New TIENS, New Image, New Energy, New Future ” was held ceremoniously at the TIENS Group that’s headquartered in Tianjin, China. Tens of millions of TIENS partners from more than 100 countries and regions around the world celebrated this important moment online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005284/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy