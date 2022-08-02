Curious Mind: Scattered graves

Read on www.kpvi.com
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho
25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
7 Ways to Be a Good Neighbor in Idaho
Moving into a new home can be fun, and exciting, but also scary. There is much unpacking to do, enrolling kids in school, figuring out how long it'll take to get to work, and meeting your new neighbors. Sometimes there is pressure to be a good neighbor, and it is often hard to know how to do that. You can stay away and never talk to them, you can be friendly and wave, but never go beyond that, or you can become friends and go above and beyond to help them. If you are looking to make a good impression and stay on good terms with the people living around you, here are some things you can do to become a good neighbor.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Could the High Desert & county secede from California?
SAN BERNARDINO -- The question appears to be getting debated among county leaders. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday to put a question related to the topic on the November 2022 ballot. The question would involve whether residents of the county...
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho
Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Idaho’s skin cancer rate among the highest in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho — It’s summer in Idaho and with the hot, sunny weather, people are getting more sun exposure. Illness isn't top of mind while playing outdoors, but sun exposure without proper protection can lead to skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Ryan Wells at Dermatology Clinic of Idaho says,...
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year
As the 2022-2023 school year quickly approaches, we are seeing a truly shocking and disheartening phenomenon occurring all around the state of Idaho:. Teachers are experiencing a truly shocking shortage – they’re underpaid, underfunded and having to beg strangers on the internet for essential supplies for their students.
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich
Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
Idaho Governor Brad Little Among 22 Governors Speaking Out Against Democrats' Reconciliation Bill in Congress
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined 21 other governors in voicing their opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. A joint statement released Thursday by the 22 Governors can be read below. "The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is...
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
