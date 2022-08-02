Read on www.pymnts.com
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home
Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
Here's How Long You Should Live In A House Before Selling It
Living in your home for a certain period before selling it has a few advantages. Here's everything you need to know about this and other crucial aspects.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
CNBC
4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke
While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
Credit Crunch Looms for Auto Lenders as Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures Intensify
The credit crunch looms for auto lenders — perhaps most imminently for those lending to the subprime market. To that end, and as noted Tuesday (Aug. 2) by sites such as Seeking Alpha, Credit Acceptance, which helps auto dealers offer vehicle financing — including to consumers who have less-than-stellar credit profiles — has sounded a warning about near-term prospects of seeing timely payments on recently-extended loans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home
The expenses that come with buying, renovating and decorating a home can add up, but fortunately, there are ways to save money every step of the way. Learn: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay...
I’m a savings expert – you are making 7 crucial mistakes at Costco that are costing you $100s a year
A SAVINGS expert has revealed the seven crucial mistakes people make at Costco that may be costing shoppers hundreds of dollars every year. Shopping at Costco is a great way to save money - but silly mistakes and actually do more damage to your wallet than good, according to consumer analyst, Julie Ramhold.
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
Should real estate agents get more money for selling an expensive home?
At the same commission rate, real estate agents who sell an $800,000 house receive eight times the compensation of those who sell a $100,000 home. But does it take eight times the effort to sell the more expensive property?
FOXBusiness
Home buyers, sellers ‘waiting on sidelines’ is a ‘good play’ in real estate market: CEO
Just because 20 and 30-year fixed mortgage rates have tumbled in recent days, doesn’t mean it’s the right time to buy or sell your home, according to one real estate expert. "The people that are buying the bonds that actually support the 30-year mortgage are doing a flee...
'It wasn't worth it': Despite lucrative offers, these workers kept their jobs during the 'Great Resignation' and say it paid off with promotions and camaraderie
"In a weird way, it did help me grow in my career and has really allowed me to do a lot of cool things," TK said about not leaving their job.
First-Time Buyers Will Need To Spend An Extra £200 A Month On First Home, Experts Warn
The Bank of England has announced the biggest interest rate rise in more than 25 years, putting yet more pressure on Brits already struggling with rising living costs. The BofE’s base rate – the amount they charge commercial banks for loans – will rise from 1.25 to 1.75 percent, it confirmed this week.
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
Why You Should Turn Your First Home Into an Investment Property
As a young person starting your first job you may think your only investment options are stocks or the company’s 401(k). Yet there’s another investment opportunity you may be unaware of – real estate in the form of a home. Buying your first house needn’t wait until marriage and kids. Plus, your first home doesn’t […]
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows
Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
