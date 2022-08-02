ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Sean Black
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke

While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
HOUSE RENT
pymnts

Credit Crunch Looms for Auto Lenders as Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures Intensify

The credit crunch looms for auto lenders — perhaps most imminently for those lending to the subprime market. To that end, and as noted Tuesday (Aug. 2) by sites such as Seeking Alpha, Credit Acceptance, which helps auto dealers offer vehicle financing — including to consumers who have less-than-stellar credit profiles — has sounded a warning about near-term prospects of seeing timely payments on recently-extended loans.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

Why You Should Turn Your First Home Into an Investment Property

As a young person starting your first job you may think your only investment options are stocks or the company’s 401(k). Yet there’s another investment opportunity you may be unaware of – real estate in the form of a home. Buying your first house needn’t wait until marriage and kids. Plus, your first home doesn’t […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows

Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
BUSINESS
