The slow, frustrating slog to launch new NJ marijuana businesses

Neptune Township, NJ Will Welcome Newest Recreational Marijuana Dispensary This Friday
I had partaken in cannabis products before but since having a double spinal fusion surgery done in October of 2021, I have come to almost rely on marijuana for pain relief. I have also heard a lot of other people use cannabis to treat anxiety, seizures and other serious health issues.
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program
Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A1282) requiring the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a three-year “Electric School Bus Program” to provide funding for the purchase of electric school buses and charging infrastructure across the state and to assess a variety of operational issues related to school bus electrification. The bill’s signing testifies to the Murphy Administration’s continued commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle electrification, and the protection of children and families from harmful air pollutants, especially in environmental justice communities.
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
NJ wants your feedback on how to spend $1B in federal COVID money
New Jersey is taking feedback online about how to spend American Rescue Plan funds. Public hearings are this week, and you can submit suggestions online [ more › ]
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
Struggles for NJ cannabis license holders
New Jersey legalized the recreational sale of marijuana more than a year ago. The state is pursuing legalization in a way to make up for past injustices with who was targeted with criminalization. But many licensees looking for retail space say they're hitting dead ends. As it turns out, the real estate component has been the main obstacle.
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
How would you spend $1.4B in recovery funds? NJ taking ideas
TRENTON – State officials are taking input on how to spend New Jersey’s remaining COVID recovery funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, and activist groups had no shortage of ideas at a by-invitation hearing held Monday. New Jersey was allocated $6.24 billion in fiscal recovery funds. Dennis...
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
NJ hospitals could lose funding that helps to protect victims of violence
A coalition of community-based partners is urging New Jersey officials to use federal COVID relief funds to keep afloat a set of programs designed to assist and protect victims of violence. They were informed in July that federal funding would be ending for nine hospital-based violence intervention programs throughout the...
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
