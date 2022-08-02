Read on www.msnbc.com
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after highly controversial visit angers China
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her highly-controversial, historic visit to Taiwan on Wednesday amid massive criticism from China.Ms Pelosi is the first highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit Taiwan despite strong warnings from China. In fact, China had openly criticised her visit with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.But she had said that she and other members of Congress were visiting Taiwan to show they “will not abandon their commitment” to the self-governing island.Taiwan is a self-governing democracy of approximately 23 million off the coast of China. It has its...
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Biden admin says US and China ‘not at the brink’ as House speaker departs
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on a US Air Force jet on Wednesday evening, concluding a historic and high-stakes visit that drew a slew of responses from China. Her next stop is South Korea.Beijing warned of “punishing” those who offend it, while Chinese state media called the speaker’s trip an “opening salvo of war”.China says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier, it imposed trade restrictions on some food items and construction materials.Meanwhile, Russia backed China’s assertion that...
China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.
HuffPost
Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Raising China Tensions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Taiwan’s foreign minister and other...
What the fallout from Pelosi’s visit means for Taiwan and China
Analysis: China’s response gave little room for it or Taiwan to back down. Can the crisis be managed without further escalation?
nationalinterest.org
Parting Gift: China Encircles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, who met with Pelosi during her visit, called the military drills “an irresponsible act.”. China on Thursday fired multiple missiles toward waters near Taiwan as Beijing refused to budge on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation.
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a trip that drew China’s wrath, a defiant Nancy Pelosi concluded her visit to Taiwan on Wednesday with a pledge that the American commitment to democracy on the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to visit the island in more than 25 years, and China swiftly responded by announcing multiple military exercises nearby. The speaker’s departure for South Korea came just a day before China was scheduled to launch its largest maneuvers aimed at Taiwan in more than a quarter of a century. Before leaving, a calm but resolute Pelosi repeated previous remarks about the world facing “a choice between democracy and autocracy.”
FOXBusiness
Asia stocks tank as Nancy Pelosi touches down in Taiwan
Stocks in Asia plummeted overnight as it became clear that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan on Tuesday. Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday morning for a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The move has inflamed tensions with China, which has long claimed ownership over Taiwan despite the island being self-governed.
Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker
Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to a flight tracking website Tuesday anxious to find out whether US official Nancy Pelosi was in fact going to Taiwan, in defiance of China's angry protests. It's significant because Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years and Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation.
