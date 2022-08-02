ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton to join Denver Broncos ownership group

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have added a new name to their new ownership group. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group on Tuesday announced that seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton would be joining the ownership group of the Broncos.

In the announcement, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group stated that Hamilton “is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team:”

This is not Hamilton’s first foray into ownership. In the spring the F1 driver was part of a group along with Serena Williams seeking to purchase Premier League club Chelsea. That bid failed, and now Hamilton turns to a different kind of football.

Hamilton is not the only addition to the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. In July it was announced that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice would also be part of the ownership team.

As of now, no word on whether he will cut a “Let’s Ride” promo with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

