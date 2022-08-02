Read on stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
Jackson man opens Night Ops Paintball, the only paintball facility in the area
Jackson just got another entertainment option. Jackson native Greg Schultz recently opened Night Ops Paintball Park of Jackson.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The Market is on the Town Square: August 5
The Open Air Market of Stockbridge began its 12th season on Friday, May 6, on the township square in downtown Stockbridge. Each week through October 28, we will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm, and we will have a full line up of Market Music. This week, the...
Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
Afternoon storm leaves behind flooding, damage
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a severe thunderstorm hit mid-Michigan, residents are finding damaged trees, debris and flooding scattered across their streets. 6 News has been documenting some of the damage caused by this thunder storm. Below you can see a gallery of images showcasing just some of the damage seen in the greater Lansing […]
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
Comfortable on the mower and in the board room, new MIS president ready for NASCAR weekend
BROOKLYN, MI – If you drive by Michigan International Speedway and see a guy mowing the grass, it might not be a maintenance worker. It may be the new track president. “It sounds funny, but being on a lawn mower, you kind of get to see things from a different perspective,” said Joe Fowler, 43, who became the president of MIS in November. “You get to see buildings and things that might need to be touched up. Or you’ll go to a different part of the property and see an area you haven’t seen before.”
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
Gunman caught thanks to Eaton Co. drone
An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
In protest of gas pipeline, farmers chain themselves to equipment
Farm owners in Olivert are taking a stand against the installment of a gas pipeline.
Lansing converting one-way streets into two-ways
Starting Wednesday, the City of Lansing is making big strives towards some major changes on downtown streets.
