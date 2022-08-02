ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

Mehdi Hasan: “What we saw in Kansas last night shows that abortion is actually a perfect issue for Democrats – that both energizes their supporters and, perhaps surprisingly, does not seem to energize Republicans in the way many thought it would.”Aug. 4, 2022.
