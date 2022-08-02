Read on www.msnbc.com
Arizona Republicans just nominated a Trump-endorsed election denier. What's next?
Tuesday night brought us much needed cause for celebration when Kansas voters rejected the GOP’s efforts to impose extreme religious beliefs as law in their state. But we can’t ignore that on the same day, an anti-democratic extremist won the GOP nomination for secretary of state in Arizona.
GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee
Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for governor, Katie Hobbs, joins Morning Joe to discuss her win in the state's primary and says GOP gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are too extreme for the state.Aug. 3, 2022.
The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about her pride in election workers who stand up to the criticism and threats from Republican election deniers to ensure that the United States continues to have free, fair, and accurate elections.Aug. 4, 2022.
Joe: The Arizona GOP selected the most extreme slate of candidates
Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment
Mehdi Hasan: “What we saw in Kansas last night shows that abortion is actually a perfect issue for Democrats – that both energizes their supporters and, perhaps surprisingly, does not seem to energize Republicans in the way many thought it would.”Aug. 4, 2022.
What the abortion decision in Kansas could mean for the midterms
Morning Joe reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo discusses how the threat of losing access to reproductive rights can be a major motivating factor for women voters.Aug. 5, 2022.
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
New polling in the Ohio Senate race shows Rep. Tim Ryan with a lead over J.D. Vance. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 5, 2022.
'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines
Kathleen Sebelius, former governor of Kansas, talks about the extremely high turnout in the vote on whether to amend the Kansas state constitution to ban abortion, and how votes supporting abortion rights appear to outnumber Democratic voters, suggesting a bipartisan rejection of a more stringent abortion ban.Aug. 3, 2022.
Kansans 'resoundingly rejected' an extreme position, says House member
Kansas voters on Tuesday struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., joins Morning Joe to discuss. Aug. 3, 2022.
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
