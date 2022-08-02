Back-to-school tablet deal drops Lenovo 10e Chromebook to just $99

Read on www.laptopmag.com
Related
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today
If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Best tablet for students 2022
Getting the school year started can be a little intimidating, but we found the best tablets to help middle school, high school, or college students navigate the semester with success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
pocketnow.com
Samsung QLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,200 savings right now
Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the tech world, which also explains why its smart TVs are so popular. Indeed, they may not be the most budget-friendly options, but the latest offers will let you take one of these amazing smart TVs home without spending that much.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Phone Arena
Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price
It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is doing better than most smartphone manufacturers in terms of sales growth, especially in the always crucial US market, and while the company used to rely primarily on the mid-end Moto G family not so long ago, the premium Edge portfolio is also becoming more and more popular of late.
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
Apple’s next iPad won’t have a headphone jack
Ahead of Apple’s 2022 10th-gen iPad launch this Fall, MySmartPrice has released alleged CAD renders of the device and there’s no headphone jack in sight. Going by the CAD renders that MySmartPrice obtained from a case manufacturer, the device could feature flat edges, a refreshed camera design, and a USB-C port.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro display leak just gave another reason to skip iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive update this year with rumors of a number of standout features that we've waited years to see on an iPhone, but things are looking a little less rosy for the iPhone 14. The latest rumor once again touches on...
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Comments / 0