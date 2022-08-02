ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 19

Chris Matthew
2d ago

For Daniel Medwed to say that inmates are sent to restrictive housing for "ticky tack" infractions just demonstrates his shallow understanding of prison operations. Any use of restrictive housing saps the resources of the prison, so it was already used sparingly. As a matter of fact, the Massachusetts DOC effectively eliminated the use of restrictive housing per the definition. Maybe WGBH could interview someone who is a subject matter expert next time. Weak.

Reply(12)
10
Mark Landry
2d ago

When a inmate is sent to seg it's because they can't confirm to prison rules or there a threat to staff or to other inmates. prisons if my history is right it was created by the quackers and inmate were locked in a room for years and the only thing they had was a Bible. So those that are in seg now stop winning learn to behave and you won't have to go to seg or prison.

Reply
6
Related
ValueWalk

Legislature Scraps $250 Stimulus Check From Massachusetts, But Taxpayers May Still Get Money

At a time when states are sending inflation relief to residents, Massachusetts has shelved the plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents. The state legislature on Monday scrapped the plan to send a $250 stimulus check from Massachusetts. Many, however, still believe that the stimulus check from Massachusetts could possibly come sometime later this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
BBC

Charles Bronson requests first public parole hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has become the first person to formally ask for a public Parole Board hearing after rules were changed. Reforms which came into force on Thursday mean hearings could take place in public for the first time. Bronson, 70, is currently serving a life term at HMP...
U.K.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Prisoners Die

In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison Guards#Prison Riot#Gbh News#Northeastern University
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
The Marshall Project

Banned Behind Bars

Issue 11 of News Inside delves into topics that would normally get a publication barred from prisons and jails. Tough-as-nails screeners act as gatekeepers for the reading materials people try to bring into prisons and jails. The quickest way to get your content banned is to make it about drugs, violence or sex. And yet, Issue 11 of News Inside features articles about these controversial topics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cassius

Black Man Who Was Forced To Cut Dreadlocks In Prison Is Now Suing The Facility

Have long been a debate within respectability politics, but now the battle is going to court. Carlos Thurman, a Black man from Kentucky, has filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the state prison that forced him to cut his dreads off. The jail claims it’s because hairstyles like that –along with braids and corn rows– are not easy to search, so inmates can hide contraband.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy