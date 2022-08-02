Read on www.idahostatejournal.com
Related
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint
Originally published Aug. 2 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers is now among the ranks of Idahoans who survive coronavirus...
Five from Idaho convicted in international counterfeit cell phone scheme
BOISE – Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cell phone counterfeiting scheme. The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and millions in fines; two others were acquitted. “At trial, the evidence showed that over the course of 10 years, the...
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....
Comments / 0