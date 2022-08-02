Read on www.ocalagazette.com
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney
Saying that a twice-elected Hillsborough County prosecutor has put himself “above the law,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren for pledging to not enforce Florida’s 15-week restriction on abortion. DeSantis appointed Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to take Warren’s place during his period...
Lottery sales beat expectations but start to slow
Florida Lottery ticket sales were $370.3 million higher than expected during the recently completed fiscal year, even with a slowdown in play during the second half of the year, according to state economists. The lottery had a record $9.32 billion in sales in the year that ended June 30. But...
High Fuel Costs Continue to Hit Utilities
Florida residents and businesses likely will continue to feel the sting of high natural-gas prices when they pay electric bills next year. The City of Ocala recently announced increased electric rates. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. estimated in regulatory filings Wednesday that they will...
Florida expected to grow a little more slowly
Florida’s population growth is modestly slowing as deaths outpace births and as a rush of people moving from other states during the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Still, with an estimated 22.25 million residents as of April 1, Florida continues to see population increases that are roughly equivalent to adding a city the size of Orlando each year, according to a state report released Tuesday.
For DeSantis, money flows from Alabama to Wyoming
As Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for re-election in November, he has drawn attention across the country as a potential 2024 candidate for president. With that has come cash. Lots of cash. In big chunks and pocket change. From Tallahassee to Honolulu. Since the beginning of this year, DeSantis’ political committee,...
Georgia backs Florida in elections law fight
Pointing to broader implications of the case, Georgia is backing Florida in a fight about a 2021 elections law that a federal judge said is unconstitutional. Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr filed a brief Monday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supporting the Florida law, which, in part, placed additional restrictions on “drop boxes” for mail-in ballots and prevented groups from providing items such as food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.
DeSantis says misleading fundraising ‘Wrong’
Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “wrong” and a “fraud on the donor” to deceive people into giving campaign contributions after he was asked Monday about allegations that a Republican congressional candidate in Northeast Florida raised money off the names of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.
Transgender treatment rule draws raucous response
In what at times appeared more like a tent revival than an agency rule hearing, state health officials on Friday received public input on a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration...
Citrus season marked by production drop
Florida citrus growers recorded a very slight bump in orange production in the final count of the growing season, but the industry still experienced one of its most-devastating seasons in eight decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, in a final report for the 2021-2022 season, said growers produced...
‘Marsy’s Law’ arguments to be rescheduled
After announcing last week that it would hear arguments Aug. 31 in a closely watched case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law,’ the Florida Supreme Court said Tuesday it will reschedule the hearing. The decision came after Philip Padovano, one of the attorneys in...
Fee sharing, telehealth raise medical marijuana questions
As the number of patients approved to use medical marijuana in Florida continues to climb, some providers are growing increasingly frustrated by what they allege are bad actors in the state’s highly competitive cannabis industry. One of the issues involves online companies seeking to make it easier for people...
Abortion law to remain in effect amid court battle
A new Florida law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will remain in effect while a legal battle plays out. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper last week issued a temporary injunction to block the law, finding that it violated the Florida Constitution. But the state appealed, which, under court rules, triggered an automatic stay of the injunction.
Battles continue as race instruction law takes effect
As a new state law dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act” took effect Friday, businesses and a university professor continued battling to block its restrictions on how race-related concepts can be addressed in workplace training and schools. Businesses, including a franchisee of the Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream chain, asked...
State seeks to fast-track abortion fight
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office late Tuesday requested that a battle about a new 15-week abortion law go quickly to the Florida Supreme Court — and indicated that the state will use a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade to help defend the law.
Justices reject state’s arguments in DNA dispute
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday turned down an attempt by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to block DNA testing of evidence in a 1975 murder that sent a man to Death Row. The dispute was unusual, at least in part, because Moody’s office objected to an agreement that...
