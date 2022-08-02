ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
NEWBERRY — For the first time since the 2018 season, the Newberry College volleyball team has found itself listed among the teams with the highest GPAs in the country.

They earned the 2022 United States Marine Corp/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award after finishing this past year with a 3.63 GPA overall as a team.

This is the seventh time the Wolves have garnered this honor as they have had three stints of back-to-back seasons earning the award (1997-98, 2014-15, 2017-18).

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”

