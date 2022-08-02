Read on 1051thebounce.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages
Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more. After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
deadlinedetroit.com
Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side
A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
hourdetroit.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)
This up-and-coming improv artist and stand-up comedian has appeared in Comedy Central’s annual stand-up showcase, Up Next, and on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. He has also placed first in a smattering of comedy competitions, including the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Clips from his Dry Bar Comedy special, A Mild and Skinny Guy, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. $15+. Aug. 4-6. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Royal Oak; comedycastle.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ARISE Detroit! to host hundreds of events across Detroit for annual Neighborhoods Day
Providing food, clothing and help to people in need has been the cornerstone of Pastor Absalom Hamilton's ministry since he founded his church, Kingdom Living Ministries, in 2006. Hamilton and members of his church will continue their tradition of community outreach on Saturday during the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield
The 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is coming to Southfield next week. Listen to the greatest and biggest homegrown talents in jazz. The post Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit
Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Detroit-based barbecue joint Bert's Marketplace now has a stand at Comerica Park
Sniff the air at Comerica Park during game days and special events and you might get a whiff of the signature barbecue of a well-known Eastern Market joint. A single weekend pop-up of tasty barbecue in June at Comerica Park from the legendary Bert's Marketplace appears to have been a hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Detroit News
The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch
Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
Crain's Detroit Business
Dittrich Furs explores sale of Bloomfield Hills building
The owners of Dittrich Furs, one of the oldest retailers in Michigan, is testing the waters on a possible sale or lease of its Bloomfield Hills location. Dittrich Furs fifth generation co-owner Harold Dittrich told Crain's the company is looking at options for its building at 39515 N. Woodward Ave., just south of Long Lake Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MetroTimes
Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit
Thick drum beats fill the air as Imani Ma’at draws her ancestors out of the spirit realm and into Playground Detroit on a Friday evening. She whirls around the room, braids whipping through the air as if she is speaking to the photos on the wall with every movement of her body. At any time, audience members are welcome to join the improvised dance to honor the Detroit-based artist’s late father.
Get free professional clothing at 1-day pop-up event at Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Briarwood Mall is hosting a one-day pop-up shopping event with Dress for Success. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in the mall’s Macy’s wing, will allow customers in need to shop for new and gently-used professional clothing and interview attire for free.
chevydetroit.com
Follow these historic Detroit homes for your renovation fix
If you watch home-and-garden television or just adore a transformation of any kind, witnessing a house undergo a massive renovation is A+ social media content. Thankfully, Metro Detroit has an array of historic homes going through reno that you can watch rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Because these...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Comments / 0