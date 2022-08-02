ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages

Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more.  After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side

A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
hourdetroit.com

8 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)

This up-and-coming improv artist and stand-up comedian has appeared in Comedy Central’s annual stand-up showcase, Up Next, and on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. He has also placed first in a smattering of comedy competitions, including the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Clips from his Dry Bar Comedy special, A Mild and Skinny Guy, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. $15+. Aug. 4-6. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Royal Oak; comedycastle.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit

Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha
MetroTimes

Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#National Night Out#Downtown Detroit#Music Hall#Nightlife#Food Drink#Exodos Rooftop Lounge
Detroit News

The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch

Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Dittrich Furs explores sale of Bloomfield Hills building

The owners of Dittrich Furs, one of the oldest retailers in Michigan, is testing the waters on a possible sale or lease of its Bloomfield Hills location. Dittrich Furs fifth generation co-owner Harold Dittrich told Crain's the company is looking at options for its building at 39515 N. Woodward Ave., just south of Long Lake Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MetroTimes

Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit

Thick drum beats fill the air as Imani Ma’at draws her ancestors out of the spirit realm and into Playground Detroit on a Friday evening. She whirls around the room, braids whipping through the air as if she is speaking to the photos on the wall with every movement of her body. At any time, audience members are welcome to join the improvised dance to honor the Detroit-based artist’s late father.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Follow these historic Detroit homes for your renovation fix

If you watch home-and-garden television or just adore a transformation of any kind, witnessing a house undergo a massive renovation is A+ social media content. Thankfully, Metro Detroit has an array of historic homes going through reno that you can watch rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Because these...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy