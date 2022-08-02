ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqpbh_0h1qGExo00

Brad Pitt is a “proud” father as his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt gears up for college in the fall.

On Sunday, Angelina Jolie announced her 17-year-old daughter she shares with Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia – an esteemed historically Black liberal arts college for women.

While promoting his new film Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, Pitt gushed over his daughter and shared his hopes for Zahara as she pursues higher education.

"I’m so proud of her," Pitt told Vanity Fair . "She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud."

Zahara is the second of Pitt’s six children to attend college. The former couple’s eldest child Maddox, 20, started his freshman year at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019. Speaking to Vanity Fair , Pitt admitted he gets emotional thinking about how fast his children are growing up.

"Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast," he said. "It brings a tear to the eye."

Over the weekend, Jolie announced her daughter’s plans to attend Spelman College on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo met parents and prospective students at a Spelman and Morehouse College alumni event in Los Angeles, where Jolie snapped a picture of Zahara posing with her new Spelman classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” she captioned her Instagram post. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 when she was six months old. In addition to Maddox and Zahara, the former couple also share Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016 after nearly a decade together, are currently in the midst of a messy legal battle over stakes in their French vineyard. The former couple were declared legally single in 2019, but have yet to finalise details over the custody of their six children.

Comments / 0

 

