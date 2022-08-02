Ken Jennings Reveals Top 10 Ways To Irritate Alex Trebek in Resurfaced Clip

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Riverdale, Only Murders in the Building, Days of Our Lives and The Orville! 1 | Who was the woman Surface‘s Sophie had a brief memory of, and why did the woman call her “Tess”? Did Sophie possibly create a new identity for herself when she began dating James, or do you have another theory? 2 | Is it too easy to speculate, Blood & Treasure fans, that someone is out...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO