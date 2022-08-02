Ken Jennings Reveals Top 10 Ways To Irritate Alex Trebek in Resurfaced Clip

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Your No. 1 Flash Wish? Were Days Fans Dissed? How Will Mer 'Leave' Grey's? Is Riverdale Twist the Most? More Qs!
Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Riverdale, Only Murders in the Building, Days of Our Lives and The Orville! 1 | Who was the woman Surface‘s Sophie had a brief memory of, and why did the woman call her “Tess”? Did Sophie possibly create a new identity for herself when she began dating James, or do you have another theory? 2 | Is it too easy to speculate, Blood & Treasure fans, that someone is out...
Netflix's 'Trainwreck' Director on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" director Jamie Crawford gave Newsweek his thoughts on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99, and how they almost interviewed Fred Durst.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Gena Tew Posts Old Pics With Celebs to Prove AIDS Story Isn't For Attention
"AIDS DIDN'T MAKE ME FAMOUS," the 27-year-old Instagram model captioned the TikTok post.
Popculture
TV Anchor Kate McCann Faints During Live Debate
TV anchor Kate McCann is doing "fine" after she fainted on-air during a live debate. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News to join TalkTV as its political editor in January, was hosting The Sun and TalkTV Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in late July when the show abruptly cut out and was taken off air amid the medical emergency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Legend Says Being Kanye West's Friend Became 'Too Much'
John Legend has discussed how he couldn't sustain his friendship with Ye during his run for president in 2020.
'LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation' Voice Cast: All Actors in the Disney Film
'LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation' on Disney+ boasts a star-studded voice cast, with many famous names on board to play the beloved characters.
With 'Amber Brown,' Bonnie Hunt Proves She's a Hollywood Triple Threat
"It's a big deal that [Amber Brown's] parents get divorced, and seeing it through a kid's eyes, her pain is so real," Bonnie Hunt tells Newsweek's Parting Shot with H. Alan Scott
Did Viggo Mortensen and the 'Thirteen Lives' Cast Really Dive in the Film?
Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton spoke about their experience making "Thirteen Lives," which charts the real-life Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018.
All the Exclusive Movies That Have Left HBO Max in Warner Bros. Shake-Up
A number of HBO Max exclusives disappeared without warning, just days after another movie set for the service was canceled.
When Is 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10 on TLC?
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' is returning to TLC for Season 10. The show follows Whitney Thore and family and this season will see mom Babs suffer a stroke.
Celebrities Appear To Be Removing Their 'Likes' From Johnny Depp's IG Post
Depp's Instagram post after his defamation trial victory over ex-wife Amber Heard has received more than 19 million likes—but some stars' likes have vanished.
David Spade Jokes Kate Could've 'Slapped' Prince Louis to Help Chris Rock
The comedian said "it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid" over his Platinum Jubilee naughtiness.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0