Lewis Hamilton takes stake in Denver Broncos after joining ownership group

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

British Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton has taken a stake in NFL club Denver Broncos after joining its new ownership group.

The seven-times world champion has teamed up with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which took over the Broncos in a reported $4.65billion – around £3.81billion – swoop in June.

A statement from Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune, said: “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

