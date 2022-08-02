ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Residents To Receive August Stimulus Check

Photo: Getty Images

It may come as no surprise that some residents are struggling to pay for common necessities due to the rise of inflation that continues to increase across the country. Though the price of gas has gone down in some states, the cost of housing and food still remain higher than average. Citizens of eight states across America can expect to receive a stimulus check in the near future to offset the cost of recent inflation prices. According to Newsweek , Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Hawaii, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, and New Mexico will receive checks to help cover the cost of housing , gas, and food.

Newsweek detailed that this is the "second consecutive quarter of economic contraction" that America has seen this year. The situation has not been labeled as a recession, though it represents similar analytical tendencies. Thankfully, Georgia is one of the few states that will receive aid.

As of May, Georgia has sent out either a $250 or $500 rebate to those who filed their taxes in 2020 and 2021 to help offset inflation. Those who filed their taxes as an individual versus jointly will receive a smaller amount. Those who filed their returns by April 18 can expect to see this payment reflected into their accounts early this month if they have not already received it.

Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For July 2022

There has been a lot of talk about another round of stimulus checks, but summer is almost over, and checks are still not in the mail. Lawmakers are proposing more plans to help America cope with inflation, high gas prices, and the prices of goods, but none of the plans have come to fruition so far.
Vox

The inflation prices that broke us

Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia. More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods. Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Home prices have far outpaced the inflation rate, study shows

In the Federal Reserve’s campaign to bring down inflation, record-high home prices are in the Fed’s crosshairs. Policymakers see the housing market as a major driver of the overall inflation rate. A new study of home prices underscores just how much work the Fed has to do in...
BUSINESS
