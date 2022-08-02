ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

This is Minnesota’s Best College Town

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They're often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars , restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music , theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today , College Ranker , Best College Reviews , Best Value Schools and more. They chose Duluth, home of both The College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

With the waters of Lake Superior lapping against its shores, residents of Duluth can enjoy miles or trails along the waterfront as well as glacier-created forested hills. Home to a branch of the University of Minnesota, students and residents enjoy the best of both worlds: the energy and programs coming from the educational programs and a small-town environment to ensure the great outdoors don't get too crowded. Duluth is Minnesota's fourth-largest city, with a population of about 85,000.

