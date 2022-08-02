2022 USC Football offseason opponent primer: Colorado

Read on 247sports.com
Damian Henderson breaks down his commitment to Colorado State
Colorado State picked up a commitment earlier today from Los Alamitos (Calif.) athlete Damian Henderson. Henderson played his junior year at Long Beach Wilson (Calif.) before transferring in to Los Al this off-season. He’s a versatile player who could play 2-3 positions in college but was recruited by the Rams to play running back.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near on the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Group Demands, Again, that CU Close Benson Center In Wake of John Eastman
New Era Colorado, a nonprofit political advocacy group, has once again demanded that the University of Colorado Boulder close its Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization — a bastion of conservative thought at the school that’s become notorious for some of the controversial scholars it’s employed.
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
soprissun.com
Wild Barn brews ‘coffee with benefits’
Jenny Verrochi’s primary goal when she created Wild Barn Coffee was “a healthy, clean and better-for-you energy drink that I call ‘coffee with benefits.’”. Wild Barn Coffee is a canned, organic nitro cold brew black coffee derived from an old family recipe from her parents’ coffee roasting business, which started in the early 1990s in their backyard barn in Massachusetts.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Editor’s note: This story was updated on Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from...
jeffco.us
JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Westword
Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most
The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
