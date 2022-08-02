Main MenuDepartment of Art & DesignArtists for ChangeCareer HighlightsFaculty & StaffPrograms of StudyResources. To be an Art and Design major means that students work creatively and critically in order to communicate effectively with visual images. Within our intimate learning environment, the faculty members of the Department of Art and Design at Monmouth University work together to offer an innovative curriculum in Animation, Graphic and Interactive Design, Interactive Media, Photography, Studio Art, and Art History. We are committed to educating students who seek challenging and comprehensive studio experiences. While our coursework begins with a strong emphasis on foundational skills, we also believe that providing educational opportunities beyond the classroom is a rewarding experience for our students. With this goal in mind, all Art and Design students work on projects with community partners or complete an off-site internship in preparation for their careers. Many of our students gain noteworthy firsthand experiences during and after school, especially due to our proximity to New York City and Philadelphia.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO