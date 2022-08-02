ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centralfloridalifestyle.com

Playa Pizza is Now Open!

On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper

Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘A Night of A Million Lights’ not returning this year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The popular holiday event “A Night of a Million Lights” at Give Kids the World Village will not return this holiday season. In a post on social media, the non-profit announced its now returned to full capacity and will be discontinuing the experience. [TRENDING:...
KISSIMMEE, FL
bungalower

New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando

The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
southfloridareporter.com

More Showers And Storms For Florida Friday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Breezy conditions in the east coast metro area will lead to a high risk of dangerous rip currents through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month

Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
FLORIDA STATE

