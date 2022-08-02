Read on southeastagnet.com
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
click orlando
‘A Night of A Million Lights’ not returning this year
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The popular holiday event “A Night of a Million Lights” at Give Kids the World Village will not return this holiday season. In a post on social media, the non-profit announced its now returned to full capacity and will be discontinuing the experience. [TRENDING:...
bungalower
New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando
The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
WJHG-TV
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Launches ‘Florida Cancer Connect’
Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect, an initiative that focuses on providing information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools, and stories from brave Floridians who have fought this disease on one centralized website. First Lady DeSantis was joined by Florida Agency for Health
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
mynews13.com
As Central Florida temperatures hit new records, AC technicians work around the clock
CLERMONT, Fla — Temperatures are reaching new heights this summer season. More than 100 Million Americans are under a heat advisory watch or warning. In Central Florida temps have already soared over 95 degrees a number of times in July. What You Need To Know. Spectrum News weather experts...
click orlando
Central Florida forecast: Heat index over 100 and earlier start for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Thursday in Central Florida. Many of the storms will begin a little earlier, which means we won’t have lingering storms in the evening. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 40% coverage of rain, with...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
southfloridareporter.com
More Showers And Storms For Florida Friday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Breezy conditions in the east coast metro area will lead to a high risk of dangerous rip currents through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
In the past seven days, the state has added 10,104 cases and 64 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 27 fewer cases were logged each day in Florida,...
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
