Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany

Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
6 people wounded, 1 dead in overnight shootings in Albany
Both incidents remain under investigation, and police say it's unclear if they're connected.
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
WNYT
Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana
Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Oneida Dispatch
Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight
COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
WNYT
Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
