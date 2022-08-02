ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany

By Brian
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hot991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Albany Medical Center#Unemployment Rates#Violent Crime#State#The Albany Police
WNYT

Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana

Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oneida Dispatch

Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight

COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest

A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash

State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
STONY CREEK, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy