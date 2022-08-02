Read on hypebae.com
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
Dr. Martens Teams up With The Great Frog for FW22 Collection
Iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens has partnered with London jeweler The Great Frog for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Handmade, gothic designs adorn two of Dr. Marten’s classic silhouettes – the Jadon TGF and 1460 TGF boots. Known for its rebellious, rock ‘n’ roll spirit, the two brands are...
Zara x Circulose Fashion Capsule Shows Off Sustainable Circular Fibers
Click here to read the full article. The first products from Zara‘s Renewcell collaboration are now available on the Inditex brand’s e-commerce site. Garments in the Zara x Circulose capsule collection, launched Aug. 4, are made with Circulose, a branded material produced from 100 percent recycled textiles. Styles include long dresses with cutout details as well as open-weave sweaters and a ribbed co-ord set, all in a natural, undyed color. Circulose, developed by Renewcell, is a biodegradable raw material used to produce textile fibers like viscose and lyocell for the fashion market. Fibers produced with Circulose help brands to limit the use...
Jeff Staple Reveals the Backstories Behind His Favorite Collaborations
Click here to read the full article. Jeff Staple’s output as a collaborator is nothing short of legendary. His work in the sneaker space is well-known, which includes collabs with powerhouses Nike, New Balance, Puma and many others. But Staple’s efforts outside of sneakers, with companies like Crocs and Cole Haan, were also hits with his fans. The founder of the Staple brand, which is now 25, revealed his favorite collaborations to FN. Adidas “Adidas always said like, ‘We would love to collaborate with you, but the immense shadow of your collaborations with Nike makes it somewhat difficult to do it.’ People don’t know,...
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion
Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
PUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection
Click here to read the full article. PUMA and The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have revealed a new jogging suit as part of yet another collaboration. Named “THE HUSSLE WAY | ON THE RUN,” the capsule collection features merchandise inspired by the tracksuit worn by Nipsey Hussle during Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s On The Run II Tour performance in Los Angeles. Stylist Groovey “The Fashion King” Lew designed the initial tracksuit for the late rapper. The campaign features Hussle’s All Money In team modeling the matching set.More from VIBE.comBehind The Grand Opening Of Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon CollectiveLauren London Reveals The Advice Diddy...
Emma Mulholland on Holiday x Vans Release Collaborative Footwear and Apparel
Australian brand Emma Mulholland on Holiday has teamed up with Vans on four collaborative footwear designs, accompanied by a range of apparel and accessories. The gender-neutral collection is a combination of the fashion label’s holiday-ready aesthetic with Vans’ skateboarding styles. The drop includes the Sk8-Hi Tapered, which arrives with a green-white checkerboard print on the upper, as well as the Slip-On, dressed in lilac purple with floral motifs throughout. Elsewhere, the duo has given the Old Skool a colorful denim makeover, and the footwear lineup is complete with the pink Decon Slide.
Depop Collaborators: Designer and Artist Paris Takes Us To a Futuristic Planet of Her Own
Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.
Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion
Click here to read the full article. Students from the class of 2022 are, in many ways, a product of their larger environment. These young fashion designers completed more than half their education during the pandemic, while the world around them endured upheaval and long-overdue social shifts. While business interests have since allayed some of the fashion industry’s urgency around sustainability, social equity and inclusion, these graduating fashion students are resolute in their beliefs. Themes of nature, sustainability, cultural bridge building and inclusion were paramount in collections from five recent graduates surveyed by WWD, who were highlighted by their respective schools...
Pop Trading Company Debuts First Drop of AW22 Collection
Amsterdam based clothing brand Pop Trading Company released the first drop from its Autumn Winter 2022 collection. The range hits the mark encapsulating the Benelux skate culture which is steeped in community, style and skill. Pop Trading Company was founded by Peter Kolks and Ric van Rest, who both have history in the skate scene and use it to craft collections that blend skate wear and modern fashion.
Louis Vuitton’s New LA Exhibition Showcases 200 Trunks Designed by BTS, Lego, Supreme and More
Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton is rounding out a pretty exciting month in La La Land. On July 16, the French fashion label opened the doors to its first menswear-only boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. It’s now welcoming guests to a vibrant new exhibition on the famous strip that was curated in honor of its eponymous founder’s 200th birthday. The show, dubbed “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” comprises 200 LV trunks that have each been reimagined by 200 of today’s most innovative visionaries. Artists, actors, designers and the like were asked to put a unique spin on...
Gen Z Perfume Brand DedCool Enters Sephora With Two New Categories: Air Freshener and Laundry Detergent
DedCool, the Gen-Z and millennial-loved fragrance brand, has made its debut on Sephora’s website, along with six of its best-selling scents. The new addition will jumpstart Sephora’s inaugural expansion into two new product categories: Laundry detergent and air freshener. With an emphasis on merging luxury with home essentials,...
Inside the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual Ace Awards With J Balvin, Victor Glemaud, and More
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
Magnum Ice Cream Teams With High Fashion Designer to Create Dress Using Coffee Bean Husks
Fashion design and ice cream fused together for this year's Paris Fashion Week at Elysée Montmartre during Iris Van Herpen's 15th Anniversary show. Perfectly suited to tackle innovative designs, Iris Van Herpen is known for forward-thinking fashion creations that strike a fine balance between beautifully complex and sustainably aware. New to the space, this is Magnum Ice Cream's first circular fashion outing, a system which works to circulate clothing for the duration of its lifetime.
Asics’ 3D-printed sandal offers post-workout comfort
The theory and practice of marginal gains is to find and fix hundreds of small things that, in aggregate, add up to something vast. Asics believes that there are gains to be made in what runners wear when they’re at home as much as what they’re wearing on the track. That’s the pitch for the Actibreeze 3D, a pair of 3D-printed sandals with a lattice structure designed to improve cooling and breathability. The idea is to stop your extremities from getting too sweaty and tense after a run, so you’re that much more prepared for your next one. I’ve been wearing a pair for a couple of days now, and while they do keep your feet cool and dry, they’re not perfect.
Wacko Maria and BlackEyePatch Link Up for a Head-To-Toe Collaboration Capsule
WACKO MARIA and BlackEyePatch have been leaving their fashion imprint throughout Japan and continue to reach across the globe as they debut their collaborative effort in the form of a 14-piece capsule. The collection contains a variety of apparel ranging from kimonos to shirts, t-shirts, windbreakers, nylon shorts and track pants which highlight works by two leading creatives.
UNO Collabs With Takashi Murakami for Latest Artiste Series Launch
Takashi Murakami has added yet another collaboration to his portfolio, joining forces with Mattel on a set of UNO cards. The launch arrives as part of the toy manufacturing company’s Artiste series, which has previously spotlighted names like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and more. The cards feature Murakami’s recognizable flower prints all over, as well as the Panda.
Dua Lipa Combines Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in One Look
When it comes to summer dressing, if ever in doubt, just go with an all-white ensemble. It’s chic, easy to put together, and, most importantly, will keep you cool in these soaring temps. That’s likely why Dua Lipa opted for her latest look, a no fuss, almost completely monochrome ensemble with just a touch of unexpected leather.
