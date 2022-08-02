Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races

Read on www.postregister.com
Related
Post Register
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Post Register
Federal, state and local agencies pull together to fight Oregon fires
SALEM, Ore. — With fire season now in full swing, federal and state agencies in the Northwest are working together to contain large fires and keep smaller lightning-sparked fires from becoming infernos. "We had a bunch of lightning, it's hot it's dry, and we are expecting winds to pick...
Post Register
The Idaho laws you may be breaking if you're on a paddleboard or kayak
With the heat comes a lot of people cooling down in and on the water. Marine deputies say they see paddle boarders and kayakers making some of the same mistakes over and over, and that's because most people just don't know much about Idaho paddlesport laws and what's required of them when they're on the water.
Post Register
Five from Idaho convicted in international counterfeit cellphone scheme
BOISE — Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cellphone counterfeiting scheme. The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, according to a probable cause statement filed by law enforcement officials. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn't explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Post Register
War Bonnet features Cash Cow and trick rider
Idaho’s oldest rodeo kicked off Wednesday with a plethora of new events and features. The 111th annual War Bonnet Rodeo will feature stock contractor Korkow Rodeos, a trick rider and an event called Cash Cow.
Post Register
Multiple fires burning throughout Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise BLM Fire crews are responding to multiple fires throughout the Treasure Valley this morning, Friday, Aug. 5. Cooler nighttime temperatures, an increase in humidity and available local resources are aiding in suppression efforts. The first fire was reported at 12 a.m. and the last...
Comments / 0