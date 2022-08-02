Read on www.orlandoweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Related
orlandoweekly.com
Tyler Lyle from The Midnight turns singer-songwriter this week in Orlando
If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight.
orlandoweekly.com
Swans' guitarist Norman Westberg to play solo show at Orlando's Timucua Arts
Swans guitarist Norman Westberg is coming to Orlando in October to show off a very different side of his musical personality. Known best for whipping up absolute storms of sound in the infamous Swans over the course of several decades, Westberg by his lonesome will instead create vast ambient vistas and dronescapes using his guitar and a table of electronics.
orlandoweekly.com
Concert picks this week: Ceremony, Romeo Blu, Elder, Dreadnought
If you go out, be safe, be cool. Ceremony, Hotline TNT, Romeo Blu, Body Shop: Few bands in the indie world have been as notably defiant of genre as shapeshifting punk refugees Ceremony. This impressively eclectic bill honors that spirit. Hotline TNT are exciting fuzz-rockers from Minneapolis. Romeo Blu is the solo synth project by Carson Cox, frontman of Merchandise, the Tampa band that broke out to 4AD fame. And Body Shop are a stylish all-star local act specializing in arty and primitive punk moods. Together, they’ll all make for one dynamic evening.
orlandoweekly.com
Enzian Theater screens Orlando-bred cult fave film 'Miami Connection' Friday
"Humor," in the words of Mark Twain, "must not professedly teach, it must not professedly preach; but it must do both if it would live forever. By forever, I mean 30 years." Now more than ever, these words are applicable to the 1987 Orlando-based (title of the film notwithstanding) action film Miami Connection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
orlandoweekly.com
Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December
We know that linear time is a myth these days, but news that Girl Talk is hitting the road this autumn and winter still took us by surprise. It actually shouldn't be that surprising to savvy pop watchers. Earlier this year Gillis released his newest album as Girl Talk, Full Court Press, complete with collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA. And, yes, there's a new mash-up in the form of Gills interweaving Harry Styles' "As It Was" into new single "Ain’t No Fun."
orlandoweekly.com
Monster Jam to crash back into Orlando in October
Do you hear the distant sound of gigantic engines revving? Must be because Monster Jam is already returning to the City Beautiful. This time around Halloween. The monster trucks of Monster Jam steer their 30th anniversary tour back into Orlando this fall with an evening of feestyle, skills and racing competitions, crashes, bashes and the Pit Party.
daytonatimes.com
Daytona hosts family night with snacks and a movie
The City of Daytona Beach hosted a family night on July 29 at Derbyshire Park, which included a movie of “Cinderella.’’. Families who attended enjoyed music before the movie provided by C-Style Entertainment. There also were games and free food. The family night was an idea of Zone...
RELATED PEOPLE
insideuniversal.net
Reebok x Jurassic World Sneakers available at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando is now selling pairs of Reeboks inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion around the Resort. The sneakers are available at Jurassic Outfitters in Islands of Adventure and the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The Blue/Beta Raptor Sneakers ($100) are predominantly gray and feature Blue and Beta’s distinguishable blue streak....
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy
Meka Nism has been relatively quiet on the scene lately. However, all is not what it seems, and that’s about to change this week. First and foremost, Meka was recently elected president of the Florida chapter of the Recording Academy. It’s news as big as it is historical, because she’s only the fourth woman, and the first Orlandoan ever, to hold the major position in the Florida chapter’s nearly 27-year history. This could mean some good things for Central Florida music since she tells me she wants to get Orlando’s best eligible for Recording Academy membership and Grammy submissions.
fox35orlando.com
Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Most Magical Place on Earth" is also the priciest. According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000-percent over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have grown less than a 1,000-percent in that same time frame.
click orlando
Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices. Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
orlandoweekly.com
Finally, Jeff's Bagel Run comes to core Orlando; Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea to open in Mills Park
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: New York-style bagel shop Jeff's Bagel Run has soft-opened in the former space of Montreal-style bagel shop Belanger Bagels at 4339 Edgewater Drive in College Park ... Look for Token Ramen to join Kung Fu Tea in the space previously occupied by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... V Pizza, a Jacksonville-based Neapolitan pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, will open a pizzeria in the same strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway this October ... Over in Celebration, Reggiano's uses a New York Watermaker™ to fashion its New York-style pizzas. The contraption reproduces the exact hardness, molecular structure and chemical composition of New York City water, though it can replicate water specifics from any city in the world ... Rob Bair, owner of Tin & Taco and SoDough Square (subject of this week's review), is rebranding and renaming Neon Beach downtown. It's now been given the very straightforward moniker of Pizza Burger Chicken & Tacos (PBC&T), and its menu will focus solely on those four major food groups. Yes, the pizza will be Detroit-style, and yes, they still serve booze ...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
WESH
Central Florida zoo introduces new train
SANFORD, Fla. — Of course, animals are the stars of the show at the Central Florida Zoo, but soon a new attraction will be up and running. It's been nearly three years since people could take a train ride around the zoo property, but a new train is close to accepting riders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orlandoweekly.com
Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space
Mad Cow Theatre's removal from their longtime space was always going to be ugly. We didn't realize it would get this nasty, though. After a years-long fight between the city of Orlando and the theater that rented space from them ended in an eviction, Mad Cow's HQ was promised to Orlando Fringe as an incubator space for up-and-coming creatives. Now, the city is alleging that Mad Cow took tens of thousands of dollars of city-owned equipment out of the space on their way out the door. The city filed a lawsuit against Mad Cow on July 29 saying that the company lifted more than $30,000 in equipment.
bungalower
Mason Jar owner finds new home in Winter Park
We told you HERE in June 2022 that Mason Jar Provisions (Facebook | Website) was closing its Thornton Park location and looking to move somewhere “bigger and better” and we now know they’ve secured a spot in Winter Park near Rollins College. Owner AJ Haines told Bungalower...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent
As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
Comments / 0