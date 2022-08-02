ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How did the US kill top Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

By Sydney Kalich, Tom Dempsey, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — The manhunt to find Ayman al-Zawahiri stretched back more than 21 years and ended this weekend after a drone strike killed the top Al-Qaeda leader at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Al-Zawahiri was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the United States embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. He succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda following his death at the hands of U.S. forces in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of “careful patient and persistent” work, a senior administration official told reporters.

Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?

The reconnaissance operation was in the works for months but escalated at the start of this year after officials gathered critical information about the safehouse at which al-Zawahiri was staying in Kabul. Intelligence began to go up the chain of command in April and President Joe Biden was briefed periodically during May and June, officials said. Information detailing al-Zawahiri’s routine and living conditions were shared as well as detailed plans of the building he was staying in.

A formal, detailed briefing was given on July 1, and the president and the vice president were “deeply engaged” and asked questions about minimizing risks to civilians, according to officials. Biden gave final approval for the strike last Thursday.

The United States does not have any formal diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. The drone strike and the potential repercussions are complicated by the Doha Agreement, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Afghanistan violated, NewsNation’s Tom Dempsey explained.

Chicago woman dead after documenting divorce on TikTok

“It was an exchange between the U.S. and Afghanistan where the U.S. would withdraw its forces, as long as Afghanistan would not be a safe harbor for Al-Qaeda in the country. So Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Taliban violated that agreement because intelligence leaders showed that the Taliban knew that I was worried he was staying in the country of Afghanistan, and the U.S. gave no warning of this attack to the Taliban,” Dempsey said on “Morning in America.” “So again, relations were strained even before all this, but this strike barely, probably going to make things even more strained between the two countries mentioned.”

“In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls,” Blinken said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
