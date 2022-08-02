ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio’s Best College Town

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They're often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars , restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music , theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today , College Ranker , Best College Reviews , Best Value Schools and more. They chose Athens, home of Ohio University, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The second American city on this list to be named for the Greek town of Athens is so named because of its significance in higher education and learning. Here, Ohio University is settled into a gorgeous tree-lined city — the National Arbor Day Foundation named the town Tree City USA in 2016. The university is of such importance to the town of fewer than 25,000 people that it also serves as its largest employer.

Curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the country? Check out the full list right here .

NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

19 Indictments handed down

PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
Community Policy