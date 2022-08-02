ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

This Is Ohio’s Best College Town

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They're often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars , restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music , theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today , College Ranker , Best College Reviews , Best Value Schools and more. They chose Athens, home of Ohio University, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The second American city on this list to be named for the Greek town of Athens is so named because of its significance in higher education and learning. Here, Ohio University is settled into a gorgeous tree-lined city — the National Arbor Day Foundation named the town Tree City USA in 2016. The university is of such importance to the town of fewer than 25,000 people that it also serves as its largest employer.

Curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the country? Check out the full list right here .

