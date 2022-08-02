Oswego Players Present ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at Fort Ontario This Weekend

Read on www.iheartoswego.com
State Street Plaza Holds First Concert (Photos)
Wednesday was the opening of the new State Street Plaza in the City of Auburn. The space which used to be occupied by the Kalet’s Department Store will now host live music every Wednesday at 5:30p during the month of August. Nuclear Ukulele was the first band to take to play the stage.
iheartoswego.com
Local Church Announces Nu-2-U & Bake Sale
Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19th and 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26th and 27th. The Bag Sale will be on August 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
iheartoswego.com
Shineman Foundation Awards Second Round Grants For 2022
Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation. The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on...
wxhc.com
National Night Out in Homer Tonight
The National Night Out is tonight in the Village Homer on the Village Green from 4 to 9pm. The theme for this year is “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. The event is to build relationships with all first responders in the area, not just from...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
iheartoswego.com
August Programming at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
August is National Water Quality Month which is dedicated to making the most of the freshwater sources we have, because having clean water is vital to our health, our agricultural needs, and the needs of our environment!. At the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, educators will be hosting different programs...
newyorkupstate.com
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — The scenic, hilly drive to Auburn goes by quickly when you know the destination includes delicious, low-cost food, a relaxing patio,and the gorgeous Owasco Lake just across the road. Once you arrive at Seb’s Green Shutters you will see a fairly large outdoor dining space and,...
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
wxhc.com
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
majorleaguefishing.com
Largemouth, Smallmouth, Grass and Gobies Will All Influence Stage Six at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Following a rare eight-week break from Bass Pro Tour competition, the 80-angler BPT field makes its way to western New York this week – to Cayuga County, roughly 40 miles west of Syracuse – for the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits (Aug. 6-12). There sits 42,502-acre Cayuga Lake, a natural lake that stretches 38 miles north to south, with an average width of just 1.75 miles and a healthy mix of both largemouth and smallmouth.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
