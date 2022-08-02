Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

Read on www.woodlandsonline.com
Welton Wormly
3d ago
I've been disabled for years my bills take over half of my check I have $150 left and you still tell me how to get too much money per month $1100 $600 rent $180 light bill $400 heating bill and you want to give us food stamps
Sandra H
3d ago
Abbott is not doing this because hes up for re election,they have been giving them since the pandemic began.which has been since 2020.
Uncle Sam
3d ago
Perhaps if you all did your actual research most of you would learn that the states of where people are receiving stimulus checks are all actual Democratic states, which were elected to be given by their own state elected officials! Just an FYI to you all!!!
