Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Danny Posey

Obituary for Danny Posey

Memorial Service for Danny Posey, age 80 of Tyler, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at League St Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Posey passed away on July 27, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming

Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Silver, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
Obituary for Gerald Walters

Obituary for Gerald Walters

Funeral service for Gerald Walters, age 83, of Pickton, will be held at 2:00 P.M on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bryon George, Pastor Thomas and Mack McClaine officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery with Leon Gunn, Dennis Hunt, Mike Boren, Sidney Walker, Wayne Scott, Keith Monk, Blake Nolen and Richard Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M to 2 P.M. Mr. Walters passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
PICKTON, TX
Obituary for Virginia Kate Washington

Obituary for Virginia Kate Washington

Virginia Kate Washington, 88, slipped the surly bonds of Earth and became an angel on Saturday, July 23, 2022. All her life, she selflessly served others, especially her God, family, and community. She bravely fought a long illness, and now rests peacefully in the Kingdom of God. Visitation will occur...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Bruce Welch

Obituary for Bruce Welch

Memorial service for Bruce Welch, age 63 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on July 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Brad Holland, Brad Fain, James Wilson(brother-in-law), Phil Moore, David Phillips, Zack Jones, Perry Woolsey and James Wilson(friend). Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Holland, John Holland, Ian Wells, Jody Pair, Chance VanWinkle, Tyler Law, Jordan Ramey, Carlos Amaya, Cody Bogard. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on July 27, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Welch passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves

Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves

Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Joel Silver
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

How drought affects livestock feeding by Mario Villarino

Recently I got the visit of a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation. Ammonium nitrogen is the preferred form of nitrogen for plant growth, but nitrate nitrogen is the form primarily taken up by plants. Even when ammonium and urea based fertilizers are applied, most of the nitrogen taken up by plants is in the nitrate form because soil microorganisms quickly convert ammonium nitrogen to nitrate nitrogen. Nitrates are extremely soluble in water and are easily absorbed by plant roots along with soil moisture. Normally, plants reduce nitrates to ammonium ions and then assimilate them into amino acids and other proteins. This process, called nitrate reductase, occurs in the roots of some grasses such as bermudagrass, and in the leaves, stems and stalks of plants such as corn or sorghum. When plants are stressed (for example, by drought) this process slows or stops, allowing nitrates to accumulate. Here are some conditions that cause nitrate accumulation: When the temperature is high and moisture is adequate, plants may undergo a process called photorespiration. Photorespiration produces carbon dioxide rather than assimilating carbon into energy building blocks (i.e., sugars, carbohydrates, etc.). This may cause nitrates to accumulate. When the soil contains nitrate nitrogen but little soil moisture, nitrates are highly concentrated in the water plants take up. Plants don’t have enough water to continue growing and nitrates accumulate. Herbicide injury can limit the conversion and assimilation of nitrates in plants. After herbicide applications, check the field, especially field edges, for forage plants affected by off-target herbicide drift. Three to 5 days of active growth are needed to significantly reduce nitrate levels in plants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

3 Essential Elements for Finding a Good Real Estate Agent

When it comes to selling your property does it really matter which real estate agent sells it? That depends on what you want out of the experience. A lot of variables go into it and if not careful, can negatively impact your wallet and be an extra source of unneeded and unwanted anxiety. Selling is a big decision. So take the time to choose the right agent. During this stressful time, it makes all the difference. Here are 3 things to consider:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room

Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Ken Douglas

Obituary for Ken Douglas

Funeral service for Ken Douglas, of Dike, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Travis Aven and Adam Teer officiating. Interment will follow at Seymore Cemetery with Keil Kimmons, Nick Steer, Caleb Baker, Darrell Douglas, Grant Baker, Alex Mat and Colin Baker serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
DIKE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo

Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
United States Navy
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs’ Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for H.W. Halcomb

Obituary for H.W. Halcomb

We honor H.W. Halcomb and rejoice that he has joined the Lord God, his grandson, Daniel Loggins, mom and dad, Nannie and Bill Halcomb, his brothers, Baby James and Ken Halcomb, and his beloved sister, Barbara Halcomb Williams. We give thanks to God for salvation that we will one day join them.
COMO, TX
INCREASE WEALTH BY INVESTING IN RAW LAND

INCREASE WEALTH BY INVESTING IN RAW LAND

Since 2020, there’s been increase in demand for land. And with a limited supply of surface ground, this makes raw land and acreage a hot commodity. Whether it be investing in farmland for livestock or crops or dividing larger tracts into smaller parcels, the demand for land means that it can be a good investment or a way to increase wealth. Here are a few reasons why:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
