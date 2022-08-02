Read on frontporchnewstexas.com
Obituary for Danny Posey
Memorial Service for Danny Posey, age 80 of Tyler, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at League St Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Posey passed away on July 27, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/2
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. 1. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the...
AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Obituary for Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr. was born December 6, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, TX, to the parentage of the late Willie B. Edwards and Ora Lee Thomas. He was known lovingly by his nieces, nephews, and loved ones as Uncle Yanney. He attended Sulphur Springs schools and graduated from Douglas High...
Obituary for Gerald Walters
Funeral service for Gerald Walters, age 83, of Pickton, will be held at 2:00 P.M on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bryon George, Pastor Thomas and Mack McClaine officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery with Leon Gunn, Dennis Hunt, Mike Boren, Sidney Walker, Wayne Scott, Keith Monk, Blake Nolen and Richard Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M to 2 P.M. Mr. Walters passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Virginia Kate Washington
Virginia Kate Washington, 88, slipped the surly bonds of Earth and became an angel on Saturday, July 23, 2022. All her life, she selflessly served others, especially her God, family, and community. She bravely fought a long illness, and now rests peacefully in the Kingdom of God. Visitation will occur...
Obituary for Bruce Welch
Memorial service for Bruce Welch, age 63 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on July 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Brad Holland, Brad Fain, James Wilson(brother-in-law), Phil Moore, David Phillips, Zack Jones, Perry Woolsey and James Wilson(friend). Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Holland, John Holland, Ian Wells, Jody Pair, Chance VanWinkle, Tyler Law, Jordan Ramey, Carlos Amaya, Cody Bogard. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on July 27, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Welch passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves
Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
How drought affects livestock feeding by Mario Villarino
Recently I got the visit of a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation. Ammonium nitrogen is the preferred form of nitrogen for plant growth, but nitrate nitrogen is the form primarily taken up by plants. Even when ammonium and urea based fertilizers are applied, most of the nitrogen taken up by plants is in the nitrate form because soil microorganisms quickly convert ammonium nitrogen to nitrate nitrogen. Nitrates are extremely soluble in water and are easily absorbed by plant roots along with soil moisture. Normally, plants reduce nitrates to ammonium ions and then assimilate them into amino acids and other proteins. This process, called nitrate reductase, occurs in the roots of some grasses such as bermudagrass, and in the leaves, stems and stalks of plants such as corn or sorghum. When plants are stressed (for example, by drought) this process slows or stops, allowing nitrates to accumulate. Here are some conditions that cause nitrate accumulation: When the temperature is high and moisture is adequate, plants may undergo a process called photorespiration. Photorespiration produces carbon dioxide rather than assimilating carbon into energy building blocks (i.e., sugars, carbohydrates, etc.). This may cause nitrates to accumulate. When the soil contains nitrate nitrogen but little soil moisture, nitrates are highly concentrated in the water plants take up. Plants don’t have enough water to continue growing and nitrates accumulate. Herbicide injury can limit the conversion and assimilation of nitrates in plants. After herbicide applications, check the field, especially field edges, for forage plants affected by off-target herbicide drift. Three to 5 days of active growth are needed to significantly reduce nitrate levels in plants.
SSHS Homecoming parade returns after 20-year-hiatus with Dial Study Club
The Dial Study Club is excited to revive a much-loved tradition – the annual Sulphur Springs Homecoming parade! This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30pm, and the parade theme is School Spirit. Previously, Sulphur Springs has suffered from a lack of a homecoming...
3 Essential Elements for Finding a Good Real Estate Agent
When it comes to selling your property does it really matter which real estate agent sells it? That depends on what you want out of the experience. A lot of variables go into it and if not careful, can negatively impact your wallet and be an extra source of unneeded and unwanted anxiety. Selling is a big decision. So take the time to choose the right agent. During this stressful time, it makes all the difference. Here are 3 things to consider:
Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
Texas Football Magazine predicts Wildcats to make playoffs
Over the past few weeks here at Front Porch News we have previewed the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 2022 football schedule. Now, with camp underway, it’s time to look at other predictions that have been made about this Wildcats team. Every year, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine releases their predictions...
Obituary for Ken Douglas
Funeral service for Ken Douglas, of Dike, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Travis Aven and Adam Teer officiating. Interment will follow at Seymore Cemetery with Keil Kimmons, Nick Steer, Caleb Baker, Darrell Douglas, Grant Baker, Alex Mat and Colin Baker serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo
Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 8/2
Meet Brandy, a year old mixed breed. She is fully vetted and chipped. She also has a brand on her left shoulder. She is good with other dogs and would be good with older kids. If you are interested in meeting Brandy or any of the other dogs or cats please call Barbi at 903-348-1868 or Annie at 903-348-3122. Please leave a message.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 7/28- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
In just a few weeks students will be setting those alarms clocks and packing those lunches for a return to the classroom. I thought I would give you a run down of what this family of five students does to prepare them for the upcoming school year. To start off...
Sulphur Springs’ Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
Obituary for H.W. Halcomb
We honor H.W. Halcomb and rejoice that he has joined the Lord God, his grandson, Daniel Loggins, mom and dad, Nannie and Bill Halcomb, his brothers, Baby James and Ken Halcomb, and his beloved sister, Barbara Halcomb Williams. We give thanks to God for salvation that we will one day join them.
INCREASE WEALTH BY INVESTING IN RAW LAND
Since 2020, there’s been increase in demand for land. And with a limited supply of surface ground, this makes raw land and acreage a hot commodity. Whether it be investing in farmland for livestock or crops or dividing larger tracts into smaller parcels, the demand for land means that it can be a good investment or a way to increase wealth. Here are a few reasons why:
